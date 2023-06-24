Is Miloš Teodosić coming to Crvena zvezda | Sport

One of the best European players in the last fifteen years, Miloš Teodosić is once again on the market and is probably looking for a club where he will finish his career.

Virtus basketball players were defeated by Olimpia from Milan in the seventh game of the final series of the Italian championship, and that was the last match of Miloš Teodosić (36) in the club from Bologna. After the Milan team reached victory (67:55) and the title, the season of Virtus and the four-year collaboration they had with the Serbian playmaker, once one of the best players in European basketball, ended!

According to numerous media in the past weeks, the end of Teodosić’s contract with Virtus will open a chance for Crvena Zvezda, which has been wanting to see the basketball player from Valjevo in the red and white jersey for years. Allegedly, this summer, Zvezda will be closer than ever to signing the long-time Serbian national team player, who is slowly thinking about the end of his career.

It is possible that he will come to him in his beloved jersey, since Miloš Teodosić did not hide that he was a fan of Zvezda in the earlier stage of his career. At one time, he went to the matches of the red and white football club, while fans at basketball games almost always greeted him with maximum respect. That relationship deteriorated a bit when the lucid organizer of the game decided to renew his allegiance with the Italians, instead of returning to Serbian basketball.



In his rich career, Teodosić wore the jersey of FMP Železnik, was on loan at Borac from Čačany and then played for Olympiakos, CSKA Moscow, Los Angeles Clippers and Virtus. He has been in Bologna since 2019, when he returned from the NBA, and in 2021 he signed a new two-year contract with the club.

As a CSKA player, he was champion of Europein the jersey of Olympiakos MVP Evrolige, and numerous impressive results marked his career. He was chosen in the ideal five of the decade of the Euroleague, three times he was chosen in the ideal five of the season, and according to numerous criteria, he historically belongs to the very top of European competitions. As a member of the Serbian national team, he won three silver medals – at the European Championship, Mundobasket and the Olympic Games.

