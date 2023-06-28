Is Putin weaker after the uprising of the Wagner group?

The armed uprising attempted in Russia between Friday and Saturday by the Russian paramilitary group of Wagner mercenaries is continuing to have several small and medium-sized developments, but one of the most discussed issues so far concerns the consequences on the power of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before the uprising, Putin was considered by many to be one of the most powerful authoritarian leaders in the world, with a formidable hold over all sectors of Russian society. The Wagner insurrection however showed something different, which was not so evident even due to the scarce information regarding the power structure in Russia. “Putin is still alive. He’s still there, in his bunker. But the growing feeling is that he has become a lame duck, and that we need to prepare for a Russia After Putin», he said al New Yorker Mikhail Zygar, well-known Russian journalist and writer.

The first damage that Putin seems to have suffered is linked to his image. During the hours of the uprising, one of the most visible people on Russian social networks was the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, former head of a catering company much appreciated by Putin, who later became head of the most influential paramilitary group in Russia.

Prigozhin’s notoriety was not born in those hours: in the previous months the Russian propaganda newspapers and TV had often celebrated him and Wagner as an excellence of the Russian forces operating in Ukraine, where, among other things, they played a quite significant in the only victory achieved by Russian forces in recent months, namely the conquest of Bakhmut. Prigozhin had carved out a space for himself especially on Russian social networks, where he commented on the progress of the war with frequent audio and video messages, often in a very critical way with the Russian military leadership (almost never, however, against Putin).

Even in the hours of the revolt, Russian social networks were dominated by Prigozhin, by his announcements, by his updates on the march of the Wagner group which left Rostov, in the south of the country, and directed to Moscow, by the photos that portrayed him celebrated by passers-by . A very rare circumstance in a public debate that over the years has cultivated a strong cult of Putin’s personality, who instead showed up very little during the revolt, and always in short pre-recorded video messages.

“In a system where power is so personalized and performative, it predicts bare chest photohours and hours of press conferences, wanted delays in meetings with foreign leadersan explicit display of power by another person in Russian society reduces the intended effect.” he wrote are Foreign Policy l’analista Daniel B. Baer, del think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

But analyzes of Putin’s position also look at what happened in various sections of Russian society during the uprising. In a nutshell: there were very few people who openly sided with Putin at all levels in those hours. As if they weren’t sure that at the end of the insurrection he would remain in power.

The most well-known figures in propaganda did not do it, especially journalists and television commentators. Margarita Simonyan, director of state television Russia Today as well as one of the best-known television faces among Putin’s supporters, she reappeared in a TV program only after the end of the uprising. She justified herself explaining who was on a cruise on the Volga River.

In those hours, neither the regional governors of Russia nor the highest positions in the army, who over the years had obtained their positions thanks to their loyalty to Putin, did not openly side with Putin. At the same time, none of these figures openly sided with Prigozhin: however, it is possible that there was some confusion about the march, both due to the scarce news arriving from official channels and due to the fact that until the day before Prigozhin was a rather public figure celebrated by the Russian government. It is not clear which side the lower-level officers, or intelligence officials, ie the world from which Putin comes: but the fact that the march of the Wagner group was not militarily opposed could be significant.

“Prigozhin demonstrated that it is possible to occupy a city inhabited by millions of Russians without firing a single shot, and then march on Moscow without encountering any resistance. This may mean that many intelligence officers and soldiers do not appreciate their leadership, and are not willing to risk their lives for them “. he wrote journalist Maxim Trudolyubov about Medusaone of the few remaining independent online newspapers in Russia.

Some analysts believe that the armed revolt has shown the serious limits of an approach that Putin has been following for more than twenty years: putting different factions of Russian society into competition, to prevent them from coalition and accumulate a power comparable to that of the leaders, i.e. him and his inner circle. Over the years, various paramilitary groups have formed in Russia, and various businessmen and politicians close to Putin have enriched themselves or gained power, and have always been put in competition with each other.

«But a strategy of this type, alla Divide and ruleonly works when the leader has unquestioned power and prestige, and the ability to pit rival factions against each other so that no center of power becomes too autonomous,” write three Russia experts, Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, Jon M. Huntsman and William F browser, in a comment on Foreign Policy. “The fact that these centers of power are now turning against Putin is a sign that his power has already shrunk. These armed groups once feared him: now they smell his weakness and the opportunity to pounce on his prey. Putin is no longer a puppeteer, on the contrary he is increasingly being chased by the opportunist sycophants he has cultivated, and who have now smelled blood ».

Not everyone agrees with this reading. Journalist Julia Ioffe, who often covers Russia, he underlined on the news site Puck that Putin “survived the attempted coup” and that for this reason he should be considered “stronger, not weaker” than before. Also from the point of view of the image: «Putin didn’t even have to get his hands dirty to try to stop Prigozhin. He let everyone else – from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, to his staff, to his spokesman – descend to Prigozhin’s level to negotiate, while he distanced himself from the capital and from what was happening, in an attempt to show that the march of Prigozhin was not worth his time or energy.”

