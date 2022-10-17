Russia investigates the terrorist attack on military training grounds

[Global Times Comprehensive Report]According to RIA Novosti and other Russian media reports, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on the 15th local time that two citizens from a certain country of the CIS launched an attack on a military training ground in Belgorod, Russia. , resulting in 11 deaths and 15 injuries. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was a “terrorist attack”.

RIA Novosti said on the 16th that a group of soldiers who were preparing to go to Ukraine to participate in a special military operation were training on the training ground when the terrorist attack occurred. Two terrorists with guns suddenly opened fire on the trainee, and both were killed. Belgorod Governor Gladkov said on the same day that this was a terrible event. He said no local residents were among the dead or injured.

The Russian Federal Investigative Committee announced on the 16th that it has officially launched an investigation into the incident. Many Russian media and analysts believe that this incident may be planned or instigated by Ukrainian intelligence agencies. According to a report by Russian tsargrad TV on the 16th, a source said that the terrorist attack was carried out by terrorists from a certain country in Central Asia. The two terrorists may have infiltrated the military training camp on the grounds of participating in the special military operation against Ukraine. However, this information has not been officially confirmed by Russia. The report also said that at present, terrorist activities in Central Asia are very active. Under the current situation, it is not difficult for foreign intelligence agencies, especially Ukrainian intelligence agencies, to recruit personnel to engage in terrorist activities in Russia.

After the incident, some Russian media and experts were concerned about the recent disparity in the quality of soldiers due to partial mobilization and extensive recruitment of foreign immigrants into the army. According to a report by the Russian Free Media Network on the 16th, Russian military expert Knutov believes that similar situations may occur during combat and training, because in the current situation of large-scale conscription, some people are mentally unstable, criminally inclined or enemies. Fang spies may be drafted into the army. At the same time, experts do not rule out that this incident was a pre-planned terrorist attack, that is, sending people to join the Russian army and organizing the murder of Russian soldiers. Experts believe that when recruiting 300,000 people at once, it is impossible for the security services to control everything in detail.

The Russian tsargrad TV station published a comment by military journalist Kulikovsky on the 16th, saying that the incident made people worry about whether volunteers from neighboring CIS countries should be allowed to participate in special military operations in Ukraine. As the tragedy in the Belgorod region shows, terrorists can infiltrate the Russian army. Therefore, attracting foreigners to the Russian military should be subject to stricter scrutiny.

In recent days, while Russia has launched air strikes against Ukraine, Ukraine has also stepped up its infiltration attacks in Russia. On the 15th, the Ukrainian army shelled an oil facility in Belgorod, Oblast. The previous day, the Ukrainian army launched an attack on a thermal power plant in the state, knocking out power in parts of the region. Earlier, a local ammunition depot was hit by Ukrainian artillery fire, causing casualties. (Liu Yupeng)