In recent days, the government of Moldova has significantly increased the level of alarm about the country’s security, following information gathered by its secret services, and by those of Ukraine, on a possible Russian plan to subvert the democratic order of the country and organize, in fact, a coup.

On Monday, President Maia Sandu publicly denounced the existence of a Russian plan to subvert the current government from within, with undercover foreign agents. According to the information in her possession, which she described as very detailed (“We know who, where and when”), the implementation of the plan was imminent. On Tuesday, Moldova closed its airspace for about three hours (from 11:30 to 14:30), also blocking civil aviation traffic for “security reasons”.

Last Friday, however, the prime minister Natalia Gavrilita had resigned after 18 months of government and was almost immediately replaced, on the indications of President Sandu, by Dorin Recean, secretary of the country’s Security Council and former interior minister, also from pro-Western positions. According to the Moldovan press, the new prime minister has a more experienced profile on national security issues.

Moldova, a country with 2.6 million inhabitants and the lowest per capita GDP in Europe, was part of the Soviet Union until 1991. Until 2020, the various Moldovan governments had remained almost permanently in the Russian orbit: the government of Vladimir Putin cultivated extensive ties with the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which won two of the last three parliamentary elections and was elected president since 2016 to 2020.

However, the last presidential elections saw the surprising victory of the pro-European Maia Sandu, a Harvard graduate, who had focused her campaign on the fight against rampant corruption. Your election marked a first partial shift of Moldova towards the European area of ​​influence. Russia has responded to this political turn by raising the prices of gas supplies and blocking imports of Moldovan wine, the main product of Moldova’s agri-food sector (most of the production ended up on the Russian market).

About 1,500 Russian soldiers are also present on what for the international community is Moldovan territory: since 1990 a small pro-Russian region, Transnistria, has proclaimed independence. It has never obtained international recognition, but it has given itself a government, issues money and foresees frontiers and borders. Russian soldiers are present on the territory with official functions peacekeepingbut the military and economic ties between Transnistria and Russia are evident.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moldova found itself facing a whole series of problems which further complicated its already difficult economic situation. The country was 100 percent dependent on Russia for gas imports and has suffered a major energy crisis, inflation is very high and the local government has also had to deal with the emergency created by the arrival of numerous Ukrainian refugees from the areas of confine. Furthermore, its airspace is periodically invaded by Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine (the last time last week).

The war in Ukraine and the fear of a similar operation by Russia against it led Moldova to a further approach to the European Union: in June it was accepted as a candidate for entry into the Union, together with Ukraine . The candidacy in itself does not guarantee real entry in the future and in any case presupposes a very long process, which can last up to a decade, but it marked a radical change in the country’s foreign policy.

The economic hardships have caused a series of protests in major cities, led by the populist Shor party and also fueled by constant disinformation campaigns on social networks: President Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of being the main architect. Last week, then, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had declared in the European headquarters that he had shared with the Moldovan authorities some information on a Russian plan to invade and “destroy” the country.

The Moldovan secret services then confirmed the existence of the plan, made public by Sandu on Monday with a message broadcast live on television: it would be a program of sabotage actions by foreign military (Russians, Belarusians, Montenegrins and Serbs) in civilian clothes, which would include “violent actions, attacks on public buildings, kidnappings and assaults involving hostages”. The ultimate goal would be the establishment of a remotely Russian-led puppet government, making Moldova a satellite state from which to potentially open a new front in the war on Ukraine.

The Conference League football match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Partizan Belgrade is expected in Chisinau on Thursday: some government officials already speculated on Monday that soldiers from Serbia (a country very close to the Russian regime) could have infiltrated the country by posing as fans. The Moldovan press reported on Tuesday that twelve Partizan fans had been blocked at the border, while lo Sheriff warned its audience of the Moldovan federation’s decision to have the match played behind closed doors, without fans.

On Tuesday, Russia adamantly denied plans to destabilize the Moldovan government, as indeed it had done with regard to Ukraine just days before the invasion. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Sandu’s complaint “a way to distract Moldovans from serious internal political problems” and the plan “an invention of Ukraine to involve Moldova in the war”. The Moldovan army is one of the smallest and most backward in the region, and would have very little chance of having any military weight or of putting up resistance in the event of a possible Russian attack.