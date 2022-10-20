With calls for the prime minister to step down, Truss, who has only been in office for less than two months, is facing mounting pressure to govern. On October 19, local time, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Suella Braverman) made public her resignation letter on Twitter, and in the letter made a barely concealed criticism of Prime Minister Truss.

In the letter, Braverman expressed concern about the direction of the new British government, writing: “The Truss government pretends that it did not make mistakes, pretends that the outside world ignores the government’s mistakes, and hopes that the situation will magically improve.” Braverman’s departure means the prime minister has lost two senior ministers in less than a week.

A large-scale tax cut plan launched by the Truss government on September 23 has caused a huge shock wave in the British financial market, and its ruling status has also begun to shake due to external doubts and criticism. A recent opinion poll showed that Truss’s Conservative Party was behind the opposition Labour Party by about 30 percentage points. Statistics from pollster YouGov show that Truss has become the least popular British prime minister ever.

