The picture shows a hospital in Beijing is overcrowded. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, January 5, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Jiaqi)China epidemicspread rapidly,Severe death tollUnder the surge of enforcement, the authorities have imposed border measures, which has aroused concerns in various countries.TaiwanMedical experts estimate that the epidemic in China is still in its throes, and it is estimated that it will not gradually slow down until February.

Because the Chinese government has been concealing the real epidemic data and downplaying the seriousness of the reported epidemic, it has aroused concern from the outside world. Taiwan announced that starting from January 6, passengers from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, must have a negative nucleic acid test certificate.

The Central News Agency reported that Wang Bisheng, commander of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that the positive rate of tourists entering Taiwan from the mainland has recently increased. About 1/4 of the passengers who entered the country from the mainland on January 1 this year were confirmed cases.

Wang Bisheng said that the variant viruses currently popular in the world, such as XBB, BQ.1, BF.7, etc., are all known viruses. Now doing saliva screening PCR and sequencing, mainly to detect unknown viruses. For the XBB.1.5 variant virus that is currently prevalent in the United States, it accounts for 40% of the cases. Because this variant is not particularly deadly, there will be no separate quarantine regulations for US immigrants.

At the same time, the rise of the local epidemic in Taiwan is accelerating, and the command center estimates that the number of confirmed cases in a single day may exceed 40,000 at the peak of the epidemic.

According to a TV news report, judging from the virus gene sequencing of local cases, the proportion of BA.5 has dropped from 82% to 62% in the past week. However, the proportion of mutant strains such as BQ.1 and XBB increased. Compared with BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are mainly popular in China, Hong Ziren, a public health expert, analyzed that even though the positive rate of Chinese tourists to Taiwan is not low, the current epidemic situation in Taiwan is heating up, which is actually due to the continuous spread of mutant strains that have already invaded the community. .

Huang Limin, a physician in the Department of Pediatric Infection at National Taiwan University, speculated that there may be more people with mixed infections and double infections, and the disease may become more serious.

Jiang Guanyu, a doctor at the Zhongxing Hospital of Beishi Lianyi Medical, pointed out that Taiwan is now facing a high proportion of positives from China in the west, and the threat of the “dark horse” XBB. Cells also have the characteristic of being “stickier”, which means that one person can pass it on to two people at once, which is faster than BQ.1; in addition, returning home during the Chinese New Year increases the chance of “family infection”, which is more difficult than public places Defend!

Li Bingying, convener of the Vaccination Team of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Advisory Committee, said in an exclusive interview with a radio program on the 5th that it is now the throes of the epidemic in China, and we can’t blame everyone for being wary of China, because any country with a large epidemic will be blocked again. , other countries will definitely be wary of the country and strengthen quarantine.

He believes that Taiwan’s approach is better now. It has not banned China’s entry or reduced flights, because even if passengers from China have a lot of viruses, it is still mild when it spreads to the community, because the people have already had herd immunity, and other countries have also immigrated from abroad. The number of cases, this will not have a great impact on Taiwan.

According to Li Bingying’s analysis, there will be a peak of prevalence after the emergence of the mutated virus strain, which will reach its peak in about one and a half months to two months, and then begin to decline. He explained that counting two months from the unblocking in China, it can be expected that the epidemic in China will slow down after about February.

As for the need for vaccination if the world returns to normal, and the government’s vaccination plan for this year? Li Bingying said frankly that the necessity of vaccination is not so high at this stage, but we still need to continue to observe. If COVID-19 develops into “influenza” in the future, it needs to be vaccinated every year like influenza, but if it is “cold”, the proportion of severe cases will be higher. Low, there is no need to develop a vaccine to deal with it.

