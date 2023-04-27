Is the clash with Disney becoming a problem for Ron DeSantis?

Disney, the world‘s largest entertainment company, sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, a likely candidate in the Republican primary for president of the United States. The subpoena, which defines some choices of the DeSantis administration as a “political retaliation against the company», is part of a clash between Disney and the Florida government that has been going on for over a year and on which DeSantis has tried to build the image of a “strong man” of the American right. Now, with the progress of the legal battle, this campaign may have become a problem for DeSantis.

The Walt Disney Company is Florida’s most influential private company, and Disney World attracts tens of millions of tourists each year. It directly employs approximately 70,000 employees, but the impact on the state’s economy is far greater.

The clash between Disney and the Florida government began last year, during discussions for the bill informally called “Don’t say gay”, which among other things prohibits talking about orientation sexuality and gender identity in schools. Disney did not initially speak out against the law, but after receiving numerous criticisms and pressure from her employees in Florida, she apologized and suspended the donations she makes each year to politicians in the state, from both political sides.

In March 2022, after DeSantis signed the law, Disney had also issued a statement saying that the measure “should never have been voted on”.

The Republicans and DeSantis had accused Disney of “taking advantage too long” of the privileges granted by the Florida government, of wanting to “govern the state”, as well as wanting to carry out a program of “woke” ideology, a word that defined the attitude of those who were particularly attentive and committed against social injustices but which today often has a derogatory and sarcastic connotation. For this, the local government had threatened to revoke Disney World‘s special tax status and then, in April 2022, he had.

More recently, through people he trusts, DeSantis took control of the board that manages the Reedy Creek Improvement District (since February, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District), one of the many special districts that exist in Florida and can manage own territory independently. It was established in May 1967 to allow the Walt Disney Company to build an amusement park, Disney World, southwest of Orlando: for over fifty years it guaranteed Disney control of the territory, as well as tax rebates and subsidized loans for the development of services and infrastructures that could also be used by all residents and attract tourists.

The new board run by people close to DeSantis decided to scrap a pending tax deal, prompting legal action from Disney.

Disney accused the state of Florida of “political retaliation”, implemented to punish the expression of an opinion, a right defended by the Constitution: “We are obliged to defend the company against a state that uses its power as a weapon to carry out political punishments”.

Beyond the possible legal developments, the clash with Disney risks becoming above all a political issue for the governor of Florida: DeSantis was supported by the Republican base in the first responses to the company’s alleged interference in state politics, but today also at the There is growing concern within the party about the possible economic repercussions of a confrontation that is escalating in intensity.

Disney is not the classic easy target to rail against, seen from a conservative and Republican perspective, and the fight against large corporations is not one of the typical hallmarks of US right-wing politicians. DeSantis is trying to present the situation as a fight “of the people against the woke companies,” but critics say it has become a personal war that threatens to weaken his image as a reliable politician capable of developing the American economy.

Disney has shown in the past that it can withstand criticism and boycotts without particular repercussions, its local power in Florida is great (thanks to the large number of citizens who benefit from the presence of its theme parks) and its cultural and economic influence on all United States is deep.

Even DeSantis’ main rivals within the Republican party are starting to see the issue as a possible factor in the aspiring presidential candidate’s weakness. Donald Trump spoke of the clash saying that “Disney is destroying DeSantis”, Nikky Haley, another presidential candidate and former governor of South Carolina, he tweeted at Disney: “My state would welcome your 70,000 employees if you decided to leave Florida.”

As pointed out among others the New York Times «challenging Mickey Mouse is a dangerous business», especially in a period in which large American companies seem to take more progressive positions, above all for assessments related to the impact that these choices have on their image and therefore on their business.

The large American corporations have been closer to the positions of the Republican party for decades, especially for issues related to taxes and the regulation of work and trade (the conservatives have always been strong supporters of the free market and its ability to self-regulate). In recent years, however, they have increasingly come into conflict with the Republicans over civil rights issues.

It happened in 2018 with the Nike campaign starring Colin Kaepernick, the American football quarterback who was the first to kneel during the national anthem in protest against violations of African American rights. Trump attacked it harshly, the company had an extremely positive return on its image (but also on the Stock Exchange). Very different companies such as McDonald’s or the Citigroup bank openly sided with the protesters after the murder of George Floyd by police officers. More generally, the attention for social issues and for the rights of minorities of large companies has never been so high, also for fear of boycotts by the public. The latest example comes from Adidas, which within a few hours withdrew a lawsuit brought against the Black Lives Matters movement for an excessive similarity of its brand with the three stripes of its own.

Disney, taking the confrontation with the Florida government to a higher level, is confirming this trend: big companies no longer fear political confrontation on big issues, but can sometimes choose to exploit it to their advantage. DeSantis, in turn, and for a long time, took advantage of the clash to consolidate himself with his electorate of reference, but in a prolonged dispute he could see his consensus decrease rather than increase.