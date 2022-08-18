The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on August 8 and confiscated 20 boxes of materials and items, including three of Trump’s passports (one expired), a move that caused media The heated discussion and debate with the public about “is it justice or controversy”.

The FBI’s surprise attack has also pushed itself to the cusp of silence, with the latest polls showing that more than 40 percent of Americans, including Trump supporters and opponents, don’t trust the FBI. From Trump’s Russia-related door, to Hunter Biden’s computer door, to today’s search of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI is facing the most severe crisis of trust in modern history.

On August 12, the current FBI Director Christopher Wray participated in the appointment hearing held by the Senate Judiciary Committee of the Congress and accepted questions about Hunter Biden’s computer door and the January 6 Congressional incident within 4 and a half hours. Take turns asking. Although Ray’s participation in the Senate hearing was not directly related to the FBI’s search of Trump’s home, it is clear that Ray was under a lot of pressure on this matter.

At the end of the hearing, Ray hurriedly ended and left the Senate. A senator had asked Ray to stay for an additional 21 minutes to complete their monitoring of some other issues, but Ray refused the senator’s request, citing non-disclosure work, and hurried away.

But unfortunately, after Ray left the Senate, the media discovered that he was taking the FBI Gulfstream 550 anti-terrorist plane, but he did not engage in official business, but went to a small island with his family for vacation. The media also broke the news that Ray had also taken a government plane for personal travel on June 2 and 5. After the news was revealed, the senators in the Senate were extremely angry, and then asked Ray to release his flight log for the day.

So far, the FBI director has not made an updated statement. But apparently American politicians did not want to let him go. Republican Congressman Jim Jordan from Ohio called for the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. At the same time, after the Mar-a-Lago incident, 14 senior members of the FBI contacted Republican members of Congress to report FBI Director Wray’s misconduct during a search of Mar-a-Lago.

Responsible editor: Li Jingrou

