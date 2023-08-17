Is the name “FRANCE” disturbing in French-speaking Africa? ~dorsouma235

France’s African policy is arousing more and more discontent in Africa. In recent months or years, we have seen a wave of coups in West Africa, notably in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and lately in Niger, where President Bazoum was overthrown by his own guard. presidential. These repeated coups raise a relevant question: does the name “France” bother in Africa? And after Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger, which country will be the next to suffer such instability?

Historical reminder of the last three coups

In Mali, in August 2020, following disputed elections, the military overthrew President Keïta and Prime Minister Cissé. A National Committee for the Salvation of the People, then a National Transition Committee were formed, with the promise of organizing democratic elections in early 2022. However, the situation in Mali remains difficult, with economic problems and the persistence of the fight against jihadism.

🇲🇱#Mali: the transitional authorities call for mobilization but remain open “to dialogue”.

🎧 In an address to the nation broadcast this Monday evening, the President of the Transition, Colonel Assimi Goïta, said he regretted the sanctions imposed by the #ECOWAS.#RFIMatin pic.twitter.com/QFDmqHTeRE — RFI (@RFI) January 11, 2022

In Burkina Faso, in January 2022, for security reasons, Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba seized power by overthrowing the democratically elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. Eight months later, having failed to obtain the expected results in terms of security, Damiba was in turn knocked down by a young 34-year-old captain, Ibrahim Traorewho had also participated in the January putsch.

In Guinea, in September 2021, special forces soldiers seized President Alpha Condé, suspending institutions and announcing a transition inclusive.

Guinean Transition President Mahamadi Doumbia/Credit: JOHN WESSELS

The case of Niger

The case of Niger is also worrying, with a series of attempts to coup d’etat having failed in March 2021 and 2022, and finally succeeded on July 26, 2023. The soldiers of the presidential guard stormed the presidential palace and seized power, kidnapping President Bazoum. A junta, the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), was formed and decreed the closure of borders of the country, the suspension of institutions, and a curfew.

“France” in all this!

Faced with these events and the way people describe French policy in Africa, it is obvious that the French-speaking peoples are tired of “Françafrique”. France must now ask itself questions about its African policy. Should it pack up or revise its strategy?

❓🇫🇷 As in Burkina Faso and Mali, the coup in #Niger was followed by anti-France demonstrations. What are the challenges faced by the #France in its efforts to build a new relationship with the#Africa ? 🎙️ Elgas was responding to a listener this morning. pic.twitter.com/HsHL0aJQBS — RFI Calls News (@AppelsActu) August 15, 2023

The program Appels on RFI news, to listen to again.

At the same time, we notice that Russia and China are gaining influence in Africa. However, it is essential to emphasize that the increased presence of these countries is not limited only to French-speaking Africa. China and Russia are seeking to expand their influence throughout Africa, including English and Portuguese speaking countries.

It is crucial for France to take these geopolitical developments into account and to reassess its policy in Africa. African interests must be placed at the center of its concerns, paying greater attention to the aspirations of African peoples, particularly focused on issues of sovereignty. A policy that is respectful, fair, and based on dialogue and cooperation could help ease tensions and restore confidence between France and Africa. It could also curb the growing influence of other international actors on the continent.

French President Emmanuel in full speech. Credit: Jacques Paquier via FlickrCC

