Is the Partizan Real Madrid match being played because of the three-day mourning in Serbia | Sports

The fourth match in the quarter-finals of the Euroleague between Partizan and Real Madrid will be played on Thursday.

Source: MN Press

The bloody feast shook Serbia, the shooting at the school in Vračar shocked the whole country. For this reason, a decision was made on three days of mourning and it will be valid from Friday to Sunday. One of the questions asked by fans via social networks was whether the match between Partizan and Real Madrid scheduled for Thursday (8:30 p.m.) in the Belgrade “Arena” will be played because of this.

According to unofficial information from MONDA, the match will be played according to the plan and program, but under different conditions. Black and White will not have any accompanying activities in terms of playing music, cheerleaders or such content. The match will begin with a minute’s silence. It is clear that the game and sport are on the back burner after the horror that happened at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school.

The famous Serbian basketball player Duško Savanović was in front of the school and was waiting for his child, after that he made a short statement. As for the matches, Partizan won the first two matches in Madrid, lost the third and leads 2:1. He will have a second chance to qualify for the final four.