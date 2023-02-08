Farewell to the “Our Father”, the founding prayer of Christianity? The British tabloids are on the verge of a nervous breakdown in the face of this eventuality. The Daily Mail today’s headline: “They want to make even God gender-neutral!”. The reference is not to Pope Luciani and his God who is more mother than father, but to an indiscretion filtered last night: some bishops of the Church of England are allegedly preparing a reform to avoid whenever possible any male or paternal reference to the figure of God, making it neutral as a genre and therefore “modernize” it.