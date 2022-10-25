© Reuters Is the U.S.-Saudi rift difficult?U.S. clarifies that Saudi Arabia does not buy it and insists that OPEC+ production cuts are political behavior



Financial Associated Press, October 24 (Editor Bian Chun)After OPEC’s production cuts angered the United States, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly clarified that this is purely for economic reasons. But the U.S. side was unmoved, insisting that the production cut was political.

Amos Hochstein, a senior energy adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said recently that Saudi Arabia and its allies cut oil production as a largely political move and that the U.S. government will work to curb domestic energy prices.

The reduction is not that big

Hochstein was involved in this year’s U.S.-Saudi oil diplomacy. He pointed out that OPEC+ had previously decided to cut production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, but the actual reduction was expected to be only about a quarter of that figure.

“So the impact of the production cuts on the market won’t be that significant,” Hochstein said on a show on Sunday. “therefore,This is more like a major political statement from OPEC。”

“Obviously,No one would think it was for any economic reason. ‘ he added.

OPEC+ is an alliance of 23 oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. At a meeting in Vienna earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels a day, a sizeable cut and a clear reversal of policy after months of steady increases.

It is worth noting that, according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter, a few days before OPEC+ announced a major oil production cut decision, U.S. officials called relevant officials in Saudi Arabia and other major oil-producing countries in the Gulf, urgently calling for a delay of the production cut decision for another month. The result was sternly rejected.

After Saudi Arabia pushed OPEC+ production cuts against the wishes of the United States, the United States was furious, threatening to punish Saudi Arabia and reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The US believes that, as a long-time ally, Saudi Arabia’s move is tantamount to “standing in line” with Russia.

The Saudi side retorted that the production cuts were purely for “economic considerations” and to stabilize the market, and did not contain political factors. OPEC+ members have also expressed their support for production cuts, saying that the move is of historic significance to maintain the balance and stability of the oil market.

The United States did not buy the above clarification, insisting that Saudi Arabia planned OPEC+ production cuts for political reasons, which was to help Russia increase foreign exchange earnings to support the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. ready to release further reserves

Another reason for the U.S. government’s anger is that as the mid-term elections approach, lowering oil prices has become a priority issue for the government, and OPEC wants to “fight against” the United States at this juncture.

Biden announced last week that he would release an additional 15 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and said he had asked his team to be ready to release further reserves if necessary to control gasoline prices.

“We’re making sure we’re ready, and if we need to release more oil, we can do it very quickly,” Hochstein said.