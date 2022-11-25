Home World Is the “traffic disaster” in the United States imminent?Biden: The government has intervened in the railroad strike negotiations Provider Financial Associated Press
Is the "traffic disaster" in the United States imminent?Biden: The government has intervened in the railroad strike negotiations

Is the "traffic disaster" in the United States imminent?Biden: The government has intervened in the railroad strike negotiations
Is America's 'traffic disaster' imminent?Biden: The government has intervened in the railroad strike negotiations

News from the Financial Associated Press, Shanghai, November 25 (edited by Huang Junzhi)The mid-term election has just ended, and US President Biden has added another heart problem-the “traffic disaster” of the railway strike. He said on Thursday that his administration was involved in negotiations to avert an impending U.S. rail strike.

Biden said his team has been in contact with all parties, but he has not yet been directly involved. However, he declined to provide details on the progress of the talks, which are ongoing.

More than 300 organizations, including the National Retail Federation and the National Association of Manufacturers, last month urged Biden to get involved to help avoid a strike. The strike could disrupt food and fuel shipments while costing the already struggling U.S. economy billions of dollars.

Specifically, rail traffic outages could freeze nearly 30 percent of U.S. cargo shipments (such as fuel, corn, and drinking water), sparking inflation that could trigger a cascade of disruptions affecting U.S. energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail industries. shipping problem. Plus, it can complicate train travel during the holiday season.

The Federation of American Railroads previously stated that if an agreement cannot be reached before December 9, nearly 7,000 freight trains in the United States may come to a standstill, costing more than $2 billion a day.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously said, “Given the harm this (railway strike) has caused to jobs, families, farms, businesses and communities across the country, the shutdown is unacceptable.”

In fact, not only the U.S. economy cannot bear the consequences of the railway strike, but Biden’s political career also cannot afford it, especially when inflation remains high. Because the 80-year-old Biden is still considering continuing to run for re-election in 2024, once the railroads really go on strike, the political popularity he won by helping the Democratic Party avoid a disastrous defeat in the midterm elections this time may be severely damaged.

The White House had narrowly avoided a general railroad strike in September, when Biden welcomed labor leaders in the Oval Office to celebrate an agreement in principle.

It now appears that Biden’s celebration may have been premature. The deal still needs to be ratified by 12 union members, but four union groups have expressed disapproval. And now they still have two weeks to reach an agreement. If one union ends up striking, the others will follow.

