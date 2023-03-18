The collapse of two major banks has sparked fears of a global financial collapse.

After the bankruptcy of the bank Silicon Valley (SVB) and the huge losses of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse raises the question of whether the new situation can cause a global financial collapse as the mortgage crisis of 2008.

In this situation, however, it is more likely that banks in smaller markets will fare better.

“The banking sector of the Republic of Serbia is stable, highly liquid and solvent, and citizens can be confident in the stability and security of bank operations, as well as the security of all savings deposits. All relevant indicators of bank operations are many times higher than the regulatory requirements of the National Bank of Serbia. The capital adequacy indicator of the banking sector was more than 20 percent at the end of December 2022, and the value of all relevant indicators of bank liquidity confirms the high liquidity of the domestic banking sector,” the National Bank of Serbia explains.

According to NBS data, the indicator of the share of gross non-performing loans in total gross loans of the banking sector (gross NPL indicator) at the end of December In 2022, it amounted to 3.01 percent, which is the lowest value since this indicator has been monitored and confirms the stability and quality of banking sector assets.

“When it comes to possible threats to our country, I see the bad effect of a possible hasty reaction of depositors. This sometimes happens even when there are no real grounds, because it is difficult for people to calmly explain the situation when bad news is pouring in, and banks – in this case, foreign ones – are mentioned in a negative context,” says Zoran Grubišić, a professor at Beogradska University, in an interview with Biznis.rs. banking academy.

Basically, in such a situation, the domestic professional public and the National Bank of Serbia have the task of explaining that our banks are not in danger.

Similarities and differences with the 2008 crisis.

“This crisis is not the same as the mortgage crisis of 2008. Then the problem was of a systemic nature and all banks were involved, but now they are not. Today, it is a consequence of poor risk management by individual banks, as was the case with SVB. Another thing is that some big players ‘failed’, but there is also a logical explanation for that – they are simply more exposed to risk,” explains Grubišić.

These two crises do not have the same causes, but there are certain similarities in the mechanisms, so it can be assumed who will be hit the hardest. Both times the risks accumulated in previous periods of extremely low interest rates come to the fore.

“In the current cycle of increasing interest rates in the US and in the world in general, some banks are facing problems related to the mismatch between the maturities of assets and liabilities and insufficiently cautious management of interest rate risk and credit risks. Market participants generally believe that these problems do not represent a widespread systemic risk in the banking sector“, say the National Bank of Serbia.

Certain guarantees have been activated in the USA for clients of failed banks, while SVB bank cease to exist. On the other hand, Credit Suisse will be bought out. Recapitalization is definitely a better solution in such cases, Grubišić believes.

The question arises whether these changed circumstances, which have arisen in the last week on the world market, will consequently affect the interest rate policy of the world‘s largest central banks, primarily the American Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank.

“A bigger problem for domestic banks could be high interest rates in the long term. Such a policy will increase NPLs, that is bad placements. However, for now, all the stress tests conducted by the NBS are positive, and that is very good“, notes Grubišić

In the strategy of raising or lowering interest rates, the current collapse of large banks introduced new factors into the analysis. The latest insider information from the Fed speaks of a possible slowdown, in line with the eventual easing of inflation in the US.

Smaller countries are mostly guided by the moves of large central banks, and it is important for Serbia how the ECB will react. The ECB’s latest move was another 50 basis point increase in interest rates, and how long it will continue at that pace remains to be seen. So far, the SVB bankruptcy has left a bigger mark in the US than the Credit Suisse bailout reaction in Europe, while smaller markets have been spared.

