The official news of the CCP announced that Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the CCP, died on November 30. External analysis pointed out that the timing of the announcement of Jiang’s death seems to be a bit particular, and the possibility of diverting public attention, disintegrating Jiang faction and easing the pressure from Xi faction cannot be ruled out. For the majority of the Chinese people, Jiang Zemin’s crimes are so heinous that there are too many books to write about. This is also a crime committed by the CCP. Jiang’s death means that the day of reckoning and trial for his crimes is coming.

The Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China reported on November 30 that the 96-year-old former leader of the Communist Party of China, Jiang Zemin, died in Shanghai at 12:13 on November 30. The cause of death was leukemia combined with failure of multiple internal organs, and rescue was ineffective.

The news of Jiang Zemin’s death was announced at a time when Chinese society was experiencing the most turbulent moment in recent years. The people raised large-scale white paper revolutions in many cities across the country for several days.

Outside commentators believe that the CCP’s release of the news of Jiang’s death at this moment may have the intention of diverting attention.

RFA reported on November 30 that the news of Jiang Zemin’s death came out at the time when the white paper revolution was on the rise, causing some Chinese people to discuss and ask, “Why is it such a coincidence?” So there is also some speculation about the timing. Some people even jokingly said that it was rumored that only the newly sentenced former artist Wu Yifan “breaks out of prison” to effectively shift the focus of the white paper revolution. Unexpectedly, compared with Jiang Zemin’s death, Wu Yifan “is totally incomparable”.

Another analysis believes that due to the continuous struggle between the two factions in the CCP system, the Xi faction and the Jiang faction, and the fact that the white paper revolution has strongly impacted the foundation of the CCP’s rule, the Xi faction is facing double impacts from inside and outside the system. Disintegrate the Jiang faction to a certain extent and ease the pressure on the Xi faction.

Lawyer Samp, a senior current affairs commentator, told Voice of Hope, “I believe Jiang Zemin left this world with lingering fears, because a lot of dissatisfaction with the Communist Party has surfaced.”

In recent years, news of Jiang Zemin’s critical illness has been reported many times, and the media called him “resurrected from death”. Some people immediately set off firecrackers to celebrate after hearing the news. On July 6, 2011, Hong Kong Asia Television reported the news of Jiang Zemin’s death; Japan’s “Sankei Shimbun” also published the news of Jiang Zemin’s death on July 7, 2011 with the headline “Jiang Zemin is dead”. On July 7, 2011, the CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency issued an English version, saying that the media’s report on Jiang Zemin’s death was purely a rumor. In May 2017, Jiang Zemin was once again rumored to have died on the Internet.

However, when did Jiang Zemin die?

According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on November 30, Dr. Wu Muluan, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said that there had been rumors about Jiang Zemin’s death two weeks ago.

Another analyst believes that Jiang Zemin may have died earlier, perhaps during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he died.

Analysts pointed out that on October 2, the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, two photos of Jiang Zemin’s birthday in August were circulated on social media in mainland China. , the whole picture is filled with the breath of death.

Analysts explained that for Xi Jinping, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was at a critical moment for power struggle, and he needed to stabilize the situation. The announcement of Jiang Zemin’s ill health or other news may make the situation more complicated and difficult to control. Choose the most favorable time to announce such sensitive news. Because in the CCP’s totalitarian system, the death or health information of some figures may cause widespread fluctuations during sensitive periods, and is highly confidential. These examples are not uncommon in Chinese history.

Cheng Xiang, a journalist who was born in mainland China and grew up in Hong Kong, once wrote an article exposing Jiang Zemin’s betrayal of territory to Russia. In 1998, Cheng Xiang disclosed in the “Straits Times” that the former General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Jiang Zemin, had betrayed the country.

The article pointed out: “Jiang Zemin made a very important decision during his term of office, but he and the CCP he led never explained to all the Chinese people, that is, signed the Sino-Russian border treaty and recognized the The borders imposed on China, resulting in the permanent loss of lands looted by Russia.”

Cheng Xiang emphasized in the article: “The key point of this treaty is that it permanently lost China about 1.6 million square kilometers of land (excluding Outer Mongolia), which is equivalent to forty Taiwans.”

The traitorous treaty that Cheng Xiang mentioned was the “Protocol Concerning the Narration of the East and West Paragraphs of the Sino-Russian Boundary” signed by Jiang Zemin and the then Russian President Yeltsin on December 9, 1999. This treaty constitutes the legal basis for the Sino-Russian border.

Lu Jiaping, an expert on the history of World War II in China, pointed out that Jiang Zemin had kept this important matter concerning the country’s territory secret until a few years later, when the treaty was announced by the Russian side, and the Chinese learned that Jiang had secretly sold a large area of ​​land.

On July 21, 2009, the CCP and Russia formally signed the “Supplementary Protocol on the Eastern Section of the China-Russia State Border and its Attachments”, marking the demarcation of the entire 4,300-kilometer border between China and Russia. The CCP refused to disclose the content of the treaty, but only claimed that Russia would return Yinlong Island and half of Heixiazi Island to China.

It is recognized by the outside world that Jiang Zemin’s greatest “contribution” is the realization of “ruling the country by corrupt officials” for the first time under the rule of the Communist Party. Some of these are caused by reasons in the history of the CCP.

Jiang Zemin was dubbed China‘s “head coach of corruption”, which means that Jiang Zemin not only made a fortune in silence, but also guided and condoned the corruption of officials at all levels of the CCP.

The Hong Kong media reported one of the most classic Jiang Zemin’s “corruption protection anecdotes”. It said that in 1998, Qi Huogui, Secretary of the Dongfang Municipal Party Committee of Hainan Province, was “double-regulated” by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. 3 million yuan, and provided credible evidence. Ruan Chongwu, who was backed by Jiang, was confident. He not only denied it, but also scolded the officials of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection: “Why do you trust a corrupt official and not me, a member of the Central Committee?” What is even more strange is that after the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reported the truth to the Central Committee, not only did Ruan Anran In 2001, Qi was sentenced to death for accepting 10 million yuan in bribes and executed immediately.

According to the data cited by the “Carnegie Endowment for International Peace” in the United States, since 1990, corruption by CCP officials has caused direct economic losses of between 987.5 billion and 1257 billion each year. Among them, Jiang Zemin’s family is considered the most corrupt.

In 2003, overseas reports said that Jiang Zemin had a secret account of 350 million US dollars in a Swiss bank; Jiang also had a mansion in Bali, Indonesia.

Liu Jinbao, president of Bank of China Hong Kong, was given a suspended death sentence in 2005 for corruption. A Hong Kong magazine once disclosed that the Bank for International Settlements discovered in December 2002 that a huge sum of US$2 billion outflowed from China was unclaimed. Later, Liu Jinbao revealed in prison that the money was transferred by Jiang Zemin on the eve of the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to prepare himself for the future. Liu Jinbao also served as the president of Bank of China Shanghai Branch.

Under Jiang Zemin’s rule, the CCP’s corruption has spread to various fields such as the military, judiciary, medical care, education, sports, media, state-owned enterprises, and finance. Even the CCP’s anti-corruption department has become the hardest hit area of ​​corruption.

Jiang Zemin’s family is known as “China‘s No. 1 Corruption”. Earlier reports revealed that Jiang Zemin’s family held more than US$500 billion in cash and assets at home and abroad.

It is reported that the overseas assets controlled by the Jiang family include funds, stocks, banks, trusts, energy shares, technology shares, gold futures, real estate, overseas holding companies, offshore companies, etc. These assets are held by Jiang Zhicheng, Jiang Zemin’s grandson, on behalf of the Jiang family.

Wang Youqun, former member of the Politburo Standing Committee and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Wei Jianxing, once published an article listing Jiang Zemin’s ten crimes.

Jiang Zemin’s main crimes recognized by the outside world include: first, attacking, abusing, slandering and even attempting to assassinate the founder of Falun Gong;

Wang Youqun’s article stated that the founder of Falun Gong, Mr. Li Hongzhi, did not name himself or ask for rewards. He spread Falun Gong to the world and made great contributions to the physical and mental health of people in China and around the world. He is respected and admired by Falun Gong practitioners all over the world. . Not only was Jiang Zemin not grateful, but on the contrary, he was worried that too many people would learn to practice Falun Gong, which would endanger his power, and insisted on persecuting Falun Gong.

Jiang Zemin first attempted to “extradite” Mr. Li Hongzhi back to China on the condition that the trade surplus be reduced by 500 million US dollars. After the conspiracy was exposed, Zhao Zhizhen, director of Wuhan TV Station, was ordered to make a TV film that slandered, attacked and smeared Mr. Li Hongzhi. From July 22, 1999, all propaganda machines were activated to attack, abuse, and slander Mr. Li Hongzhi and Falun Gong.

Later, Zeng Qinghong, the No. 2 member of the Jiang Zemin Group and long-term in charge of the CCP’s secret service, secretly issued an assassination order. The CCP’s Ministry of State Security and the Army’s General Staff jointly formed a special operation team to investigate Mr. Li Hongzhi’s whereabouts and wait for an opportunity to carry out the assassination. In Taiwan in December 2000, in Hong Kong in January 2001, and in Canada in May 2005, all attempted assassinations were unsuccessful.

The Tiananmen self-immolation incident refers to the fake case of the century that occurred on January 23, 2001, on New Year’s Eve.

On the same day, the Jiang Zemin Group directed and staged the scene of several people setting themselves on fire in Tiananmen Square. Xinhua reported that five Falun Gong practitioners set themselves on fire in Tiananmen Square. Then it was broadcast repeatedly to more than one billion Chinese people through CCTV. It was also made into a CD, and played repeatedly in various brainwashing centers, labor camps, prisons and other places across the country for many years, causing extremely bad effects.

After the “False Self-immolation Case in Tiananmen Square” happened, overseas Falun Gong practitioners carefully analyzed the footage reported by CCTV in slow motion and found that it was a huge scam written and directed by the CCP. For this reason, NTDTV made a documentary “False Fire” to expose the the truth.

The book “Jiang Zemin and His Man” reveals that in this shocking “self-immolation” case, the victims are not only the participants in the fake “self-immolation” case, but also hundreds of millions of Chinese people. Jiang Zemin, the mastermind of this vicious conspiracy, deceived countless people at the cost of destroying the lives of living people, sowed hatred for Falun Gong into people’s hearts, and paved the way for the killing of Falun Gong. Using modern propaganda tools, deceiving and inciting hatred on a large scale under the watchful eyes of hundreds of millions of people, Jiang Zemin created another shameful “historical record”.

In the summer of 1999, Jiang Zemin, the then leader of the Communist Party of China, single-handedly launched a frenzy of persecution of Falun Gong, and clamored to “eliminate Falun Gong within three months.” At the same time, a secret order of mass genocide was issued: “Beating to death counts as suicide; cremation without investigation; ruining reputation, ruining the economy, and exterminating physically.” It has provided policy support and background support for the evil CCP in various places to torture and kill Falun Gong practitioners and live organ harvesting.

Under Jiang Zemin’s direct instigation, the CCP’s military, armed police, political and legal system, “610” (an illegal organization that specializes in persecuting Falun Gong), the medical system, and black organ intermediaries colluded with each other to form a large-scale organ harvesting, stealing and selling of Falun Gong practitioners’ organs and corpses. The one-stop killing mechanism has made the crime of live harvesting industrialized, militarized, marketized, and gangsterized. Created “an evil never seen on this planet”.

On June 13, 2016, after the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed Resolution 343 demanding that the CCP immediately stop its “forced organ harvesting” against Falun Gong practitioners and other prisoners of conscience, the world‘s major public opinion once again focused on the CCP’s crime of live organ harvesting. Hearings have been held to learn more about this tragic event in China.

David Kilgour, former director of Canada’s Asia-Pacific Department, Ethan Gutmann, a veteran American investigative journalist, and David Matas, a Canadian human rights lawyer, were invited to attend the hearing. According to a joint investigation report, in the past 15 years, in mainland China, it is estimated that about 1.5 million cases of live organ harvesting and transplantation were performed. The main source of these organs is Falun Gong practitioners. These shocking crimes and shady scenes all happened under the secret orders, instructions, instigation, and instigation of the culprit, Jiang Zemin.

On April 5, 2016, “WIPFG” published an audio recording investigation, which revealed that the former Minister of Health of the General Logistics Department of the Chinese Communist Party Bai Shuzhong and others testified that Jiang Zemin directly ordered the live organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners.

On November 30, after the news of the death of Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, was announced, it attracted the attention of overseas social platforms. Netizens said that he was finally dead, and some netizens thought it was too cheap. , should accept the human trial.

Murong Xuecun, a well-known Chinese writer who lived overseas due to persecution, tweeted that the CCP’s maintenance of stability began in the Jiang Zemin era, and the construction of the wall began at that time. He persecuted religious figures and dissidents, and banned many Books and movies. Many pregnant women have been arrested for abortion, many innocent people have been imprisoned in shelters and labor farms, and hundreds of millions of farmers have suffered serious and systematic discrimination.

Some people posted that it is heinous for Jiang Zemin to change his organs many times and forcefully continue his life to challenge the laws of God and nature. Don’t call Jiang Zemin the wise king of China just because Xi Jinping’s news is cleared. Jiang Zemin is also a dictator. But behind the scenes, it is very evil to want to control China‘s power after 20 years of abdication.

As the former leader of the Communist Party of China, Jiang Zemin was the biggest beneficiary of the “June 4th” crackdown. His persecution of Falun Gong has lasted for more than 23 years, and it is estimated that millions of people have died.

Could this blood debt be settled as soon as Jiang Zemin died? The International Organization to Reckon Jiang Zemin’s Persecution of Falun Dafa issued a statement pointing out that Jiang Zemin’s brutal persecution of Falun Gong has committed crimes against humanity, crimes of torture, and crimes of genocide. The organization demands that the Falun Gong group, which was brutally persecuted by the CCP, be returned to justice, and that this human catastrophe should be liquidated and ended as soon as possible. This is a historical inevitability, and this day will come soon! Jiang’s blood debt gang and all those who participated in the persecution and those who committed heinous crimes will be severely punished by law, morality and history!

After the news of Jiang Zemin’s betrayal of the country was disclosed by the media, Chinese people at home and abroad were all shocked and angry. In 2003, Yan Jiaqi, the first director of the Institute of Political Science of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and Professor Yu Haocheng, vice president of the Chinese Constitution Society, filed a lawsuit against Jiang Zemin in the name of “judicial observation” to the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Professor Yu Haocheng said: “Jiang Zemin is a traitor bigger than Yuan Shikai. I suggest that Jiang Zemin be carved into a Qin Hui-style inscription and let him kneel on the betrayed territory forever.”

The Epoch Times wrote in a special article titled “Cleaning up the crimes of Jiang Zemin and the CCP is China‘s top priority,” writing that a brief inventory of the crimes of Jiang Zemin and the CCP makes people feel extremely heavy. Only after learning about Jiang Zemin and the CCP, can we understand what is called a heinous crime, which is beyond description.

The special article pointed out that only by liquidating Jiang Zemin, the greatest sinner of the Chinese nation, and dismantling the CCP, the greatest evil regime in human history, can the country and nation be rescued from the crisis of life and death, and the world civilization be freed from danger.

Jiang Zemin is dead, but he deserves to die. His death is not an understanding, but a day of reckoning and judgment. All crimes will be borne and paid for by the perpetrators, and history will open a new chapter.

