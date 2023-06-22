Is there still oxygen in the missing submarine | Info

The race against time is still on, we all hope that it is not too late and that there is still oxygen in the Titan submarine.

The exact place and location of the Titan submarine and the condition of the five crew members are still unknown. It is believed that the crew members, if the vessel is still intact, ran out of oxygen at 13:08, but since it is impossible to measure the actual consumption of oxygen, we are left with hope that there is still oxygen in the missing submarine. The race against time is still on, we all hope it is not too late.

However, that time frame is not necessarily strict. Dr. Ken LeDez, an expert in hyperbaric medicine at Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland, told the BBC that, depending on the conditions, some of the people inside the submarine would could survive longer than expected.

“It depends on how cold they are and how efficient they are at conserving oxygen,” he said, adding that yes shivering uses up a lot of oxygen, while “bunching up” can help conserve heat. “Oxygen depletion is a gradual process. It’s not like when you turn off the light, it’s like climbing a mountain, as the temperature gets colder, and the metabolism drops (depends) on how fast you climb that mountain,” he said.

Dr. LeDez states that conditions vary from person to person, and while it’s an “unsettling conversation,” some may survive longer than others. But, lack of oxygen is not the only danger the crew faces. The submarine may have lost power, which will probably play a role in controlling the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide inside the submarine.

As oxygen levels drop, the proportion of carbon dioxide exhaled by the crew will rise, with potentially fatal consequences. “As carbon dioxide levels increase, it becomes sedating, it becomes like an anesthetic gas, and you will fall asleep,” the doctor said. Too much gas in a person’s bloodstream is known as hypercapnia. At the same time, the crew is at risk of hypothermia – represents a state in which the body loses heat faster than it produces it. It is formed at a temperature lower than 35° C.

