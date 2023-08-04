is today’s BEST BUY (also in installments)

iPhone 13 is now the right choice for all users looking for a new iPhone with a more affordable price. Thanks to new ebay offerin fact, the smartphone can be purchased at discounted price of 689 euros for the variant from 128 GB. There is also the option to complete the purchase by paying with PayPal and, therefore, opting to purchase in 3 interest-free installments. The offer is valid for the colours Nero, Bianco, Blu e Rosa (just click on the name of the color to access the offer).

iPhone 13 on offer at this price is to be taken immediately

From a technical point of view, iPhone 13 has nothing to envy to iPhone 14. Both smartphones, in fact, use the same SoC, or the chip Apple A15 Bionicguarantee of excellent performance in all contexts of use, and can count on a 6.1 inch OLED display as well as a dual rear camera. The excellent iPhone 13 is updated to the latest version of iOS and will be widely supported over the next few years.

With the new ebay offer is possible to buy iPhone 13 al discounted price of 689 euros with the possibility to choose between the colors:

For all variants there is the option to pay with PayPal. Thanks to this opportunity, it is possible to complete the purchase by choosing payment in 3 interest-free installments. This is a promotion valid for a short period of time only. In fact, there are few units available at a discounted price and it is better to complete the purchase immediately so as not to miss out on the deal.

