Xiaohan is the 23rd of the 24 solar terms. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

January 5th isOsamuis twenty foursolar termsThe twenty-third solar term in the Chinese calendar is also the fifth solar term in winter, which means that the temperature will start to enter the year’s hottest period.coldtime period.

“Jingchu Sui Shi Ji” says: “It’s cold on March 9th”, and Xiaohan is around March 9th, so the degree of severe cold can be imagined. The weather proverbs popular in various places can be used as evidence. Let’s take a look at the proverbs about Xiaohan solar term!

Proverbs related to Xiaohan solar terms

How cold is the temperature after the “Xiaohan” solar term? In North China, there is a saying that “a little cold is a big cold, and a drop of water turns into ice”, and in the south of the Yangtze River, there is a saying that “a little cold is a big cold, and it turns into an ice ball”.

There are also many proverbs that predict the future weather according to the temperature and temperature of Xiaohan. In Guangxi, the proverb “Xiaohan is not cold and severe cold” means that if the Xiaohan is not very cold this year, it often indicates that the severe cold will be cold. Similar proverbs include “Small cold is not cold, clear and bright quagmire”, “Small cold is very cold, and the next spring will be warm”, “Small cold is cold, warm when the waking of insects” and so on.

According to Chinese folk proverbs, if the solar terms that should be cold are not cold, and the solar terms that should be hot are not hot, it means that the climate is abnormal. Just like the proverb “Xiaohan is cold, people and horses are safe”, if Xiaohan is cold, people and animals will be safe and will not be affected by natural disasters and plagues.

However, if the minor cold weather is warm, it will often be very cold in the severe cold or even the beginning of spring. There are proverbs in various places: “The weather in the minor cold is hot, so let’s not talk about the severe cold”, “The minor cold is warm, and there will be snow in the beginning of spring”, “If the river is not closed on March 9th, hail will come next year. many”. So everyone can pay attention to whether the severe cold weather will really turn cold this year.

According to the cloudy and rainy (snow) conditions of the Xiaohan solar term, the proverbs that predict the future weather include: “Small cold and rainy, the rain will freeze the seedlings”, “Small cold and rainy, the rain will frighten the seedlings and freeze the seedlings to death”.

Finally, the editor will share some proverbs about Xiaohan solar terms, let’s see which ones you have heard!

Minor cold and great cold, frozen into a ball.

Minor cold and great cold, prepare for the New Year.

Cold in thirty-nine, hot in mid-volt.

Laqi Laba, it’s cold when you go out.

Laqi Laba freezes the landlubbers to death.

La Qi La Ba, cracked feet.

Thirty-nine, forty-nine, the mortar was broken by freezing.

Three nine, four nine, walk on the ice.

There is heavy snow every year, not in March or September but in April or September.

On March 9th and April 9th ​​there will be no snow, and on May 9th and 69th the drought will continue.

There are three whites in the twelfth lunar month, and wheat will be harvested in the coming year.

There are three whites in the twelfth lunar month, and every family has wheat.

The three whites of the twelfth lunar month are suitable for wheat and vegetables.

In the twelfth lunar month, the snow is half a foot thick, and the wheat is still not enough.

Jiuli snow has melted into water, and the wheat has nowhere to put it.

Guri snow, hard steel.

There are three fogs in the twelfth lunar month, and the bottom of the river becomes a road.

Minor cold is better than severe cold, common and not uncommon.

Minor Cold Festival, fifteen days, seven or eight days and three or nine days.

The weather is cold and people are not cold, so change the old habits of winter leisure.

Work hard morning and night, let it be nine feet nine feet cold.

I am not afraid that there are fewer families, but I am afraid that I will not find them.

Plant ash, if you accumulate it alone, the trees will grow stronger and your production will increase.

Dry ash feed, double the increase.

I don’t know if I plant sangsang in the twelfth lunar month.

The wheat seedlings were gnawed, and the yield was damaged.

Avoid animal gnawing, and carefully set rewards and punishments.

Cattle feed Sanjiu, horses feed Sanfu.

Potato and vegetable cellars and barns are sealed tightly to prevent freezing.

Chickens lay eggs in cold weather, and the heat preservation of the chicken house is the key.

Xiaohan Fish Pond is tightly sealed by ice, and it is not uncommon for heavy snow to fly. The snow on the ice must be swept away to keep the ice surface well lit.

