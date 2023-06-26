Isaac et Nora collaborate with Rozalén before her Spanish tour

After becoming a global phenomenon for its versions of great classics of Latin American music released through their debut album “Latin & Love Studies” (21), Isaac and Nora return with “First Songs”the second album that follows the same line as the first, and the release of his own version of the Canarian folklore classic: “Palmero sube a La Palma” together with valeria castro. Now they publish “Mirando al mar” in collaboration with Rozalen.

Accompanied by his father Nicholas, Isaac & Nora, aged 15 and 11 respectively, have conquered audiences around the world with sweet versions that give new meaning to some of the most iconic songs in Latin America. what started as a game from the living room of his house as a educational method by their parents has resulted in videos that accumulate tens of millions of views. The worldwide success has given them the privilege of being able to say that figures known as Alejandro Sanz, Manu Chao o Natalia Lafourcade are counted among their fans.

From February to August of this year they will be busy with an extensive world tour of America, Europe and Turkey with the following confirmed dates in Spain: Banyoles (2/07 Phonics Festival), Madrid (8/07 Botanical Night), Cartagena (21/07 La Mar de Músicas), O Grove (24 July, Náutico de San Vicente) and Formigal (26 July, El Mundo en Sallent Festival). Tickets are available at this link.

