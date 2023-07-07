Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Alberto Núñez Feijóo Express Support for Disqualified Venezuelan Opposition Leader

Title: President of Madrid Supports Disqualified Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado

Subtitle: Diaz Ayuso and Nunez Feijoo express solidarity with Machado’s fight for democracy

Madrid, Spain – In a strong show of solidarity, the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, extended her support to María Corina Machado, the disqualified candidate for Vente Venezuela in the opposition primary election. Machado, who was banned by the Maduro regime for 15 years, has been championing a liberal transition in Venezuela to counter the postmodern totalitarianism plaguing the country.

During a press conference in Madrid, Diaz Ayuso took the opportunity to express her support for Machado’s cause. “I also take this opportunity to send a hug to María Corina Machado, who fights for a liberal transition in our beloved Venezuela, laboratory of the postmodern totalitarianism we suffer from,” Diaz Ayuso stated, showcasing her commitment to democratic values.

This statement comes days after José Brito, deputy to the National Assembly of 2020, released a declaration on behalf of the Comptroller General of the Republic, reaffirming the 15-year political disqualification of María Corina Machado. The Comptroller’s Office argued that Machado’s actions violated public ethics, administrative morality, the rule of law, peace, and the sovereignty of the Republic. The office further emphasized that errors, overestimations, underestimations, and omissions were detected during the evaluation of Machado’s patrimonial audit.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the president of the People’s Party (PP), also expressed his support for the Venezuelan opposition leader Machado. In a tweet, Nunez Feijoo encouraged her to stay strong during this challenging period for Venezuela and underscored the significance of continuing the fight for democracy.

As independent journalism relies on the support of readers to ensure the dissemination of unbiased news, their continued backing promises the availability of information on matters that may otherwise be suppressed. The commitment to censorship-free journalism remains strong to ensure the unfettered flow of news that can question the status quo.

With the resolute support demonstrated by Diaz Ayuso and Nunez Feijoo, the plight of Maria Corina Machado and the opposition movement in Venezuela receives renewed international attention. As they endure political disqualifications and systemic challenges, their fight for democracy and the rights of the Venezuelan people persists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

