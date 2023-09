Microsoft and SEGA announced today that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe new episode of the series Yakuza which tells us the adventures of Kazuma Kiryu tra Yakuza 6 e Yakuza: Like a Dragon, will arrive in Game Pass at launch, November 9th.

Besides this, it was also announced that the already released title Like a Dragon: Were! will arrive in Game Pass in 2023. Start making space for your download!

MX Video – Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

