Isis confirms leader’s death and appoints successor

Another Islamic State leader killed, another ‘Caliph’ leading the group. What seemed like an exception has become the rule of Isis, which unlike in the past announces the death of a leader by immediately naming another, without creating further auras of mystery. After all, the true identity of the last three leaders, including the one indicated today, is still unknown, admits the latest UN report on global terrorism. And so the late fourth Caliph, Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, was succeeded by the fifth, Abu Hafs al-Qurashi.

Before them the historic head and first leader of the Islamic State Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, followed by Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al Qurashi (both killed in US raids in northwestern Syria) and Abu al Hassan al Hashimi al Qurashi, killed last November.

The title “Qurashi” refers to the name of Muhammad’s tribe to which the successor (in Arabic: khalifa”, caliph) of the same prophet of Islam must belong. The death of the Isis leader was announced in late April by Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan The terrorist had been “neutralized as part of a Turkish intelligence operation” near Jindires, in northern Syria, where the man was hiding in an abandoned farm.

Today’s report by the jihadists is different: Abu al-Hussein was killed in direct clashes in northwestern Syria, near Idlib, with the militias of the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a Qaedist branch in the country. Apparently therefore, the group points the finger at the main rival actor on the front of international terrorism, al Qaeda, once reduced to a minimum in the face of the territorial conquests of Isis in Syria and Iraq and in the face of the tragic and deadly attacks of the group in Europe.

But, compared to 2014, Isis can count on very small numbers of fighters, who, although formidable, are forced to organize themselves into cells of 10-15 elements to escape the constant hunt by intelligence from around the world. And although Isis can still boast large amounts of cash, up to 50 million dollars in Syria and Iraq, the repeated blows to the leadership are undermining the ability to raise cash with new resources and above all drive away recruits. Nevertheless, the organization remains a threat, experts warn, thanks to the widespread use of new technologies and cryptocurrencies and the ease with which Isis manages to make inroads in unstable countries such as those of sub-Saharan Africa or in Afghanistan itself, where it challenges open face the new Taliban power.

Sahelistan is already waiting for the “Crusaders”: “If they intervene, a divine gift” Domenico Quirico 01 August 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

