ISIS has confirmed the death of its leader, Abu al Hussein al Hussayni al Qurashi, and announced his successor

On Thursday the Islamic State (or ISIS) confirmed the death of its leader, Abu al Hussein al Hussayni al Qurashi, and he announced the name of the person who will take his place: Abu Hafs al Hashimi al Qurashi. In late April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the leader of the terrorist group had died during an operation by a Turkish intelligence team in northern Syria, without specifying the circumstances. In a recorded message shared on Telegram, a spokesman for the group instead said that al Qurashi was killed during a “direct clash” against Hayat Tahrir al Sham, the main jihadist group remaining in Syria, without however specifying when or how.

Al Qurashi was appointed new head of ISIS last November following the death of his predecessor, Abu al Hasan al Hashimi al Qurashi, who according to reports from the terrorist group had died “in battle”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

