Isis Valverde is Angela Diniz in a film that opens in September – MONDO MODA

Inspired by the life of the iconic Minas Gerais socialite Ângela Diniz, the film “Angela” hits theaters on September 7 (previously scheduled for August 31). Starring the beautiful and talented Isis Valverde, the feature film focuses on the last months of Angela’s life and on the consequences of a troubled love relationship with businessman Raul Fernando do Amaral Street (Gabriel Braga Nunes), which culminated in one of the cases of most famous murders of all time in Brazil. The cast also includes Alice Carvalho, Bianca Bin, Carolina Mânica, Chris Couto, Emílio Orciollo Netto and Gustavo Machado.

The production is by Bravura Cinematográfica and the co-production is by Star Productions. Directed by Hugo Prata, screenplay by Duda de Almeida and distributed by Downtown Filmes.

This is the second feature film directed by Hugo Prata, produced by Bravura Cinematográfica and distributed by Downtown Filmes. The first was the feature film “Elis”, which surpassed half a million tickets sold.

Isis Valverde is Angela Diniz in the movie Angela @ divulgation

O plot

After a tumultuous separation and having to give up custody of their three children, Angela Diniz meets Raul, and believes she has found someone who loves her free spirit as much as she does. The overwhelming attraction made the couple drop everything and live the dream of rebuilding their lives at the beach house. But the quiet life quickly transforms when Raul starts to show himself as an aggressive, violent and controlling man.

The relationship devolves into abuse and violence, giving rise to one of the most famous murder cases of all time in Brazil.

