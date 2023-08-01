Isis Valverde stars in the Florestar collection, by Lez a Lez – MONDO MODA

Isis Valverde stars in the Florestar da Lez a Lez collection, a premium women’s fashion brand from the Santa Catarina textile company Lunelli. With a concept that blends the lightness of nature with the modernity of the city, the brand chose the actress, as she embodies lightness, modernity and sophistication.

The fauna and flora were the points of inspiration for the creations of the stamping elements, the predominant colors are those given by nature, such as green, red and caetê, the earthy tones of the rivers, tree trunks and the soil of the Woods. It is precisely in the duo of color and natural elements in the prints that the brand bets on, with tailoring and embroidery in romantic pieces that refer to coziness and tranquility.

With a sustainable appeal, last year Lez a Lez received the seal ABF Destaque Franchising Sustentabilidade due to the production processes that seek to reduce the impacts on the environment.

One of the highlights is the line of jeans “Don’t turn your back to the world”, which uses processes that minimize impacts on the environment, such as the use of Eco Cycle fabric, developed with recycled fibers and which saves up to 93% of water in the finishing stage, and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) certified cotton.

In addition, the manufacture of sustainable jeans relies on processes that reduce the generation of textile waste in nature, with 100% collection of the generated volume, in addition to having trims that cause less environmental impact, such as reused leather on waistband and button labels and tags made with recycled materials.

Lez a Lez also uses biodegradable packaging to protect its parts.

