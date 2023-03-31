With Real Madrid, he won everything, and more than once, at the age of 30, he doesn’t have a club after a bad episode in Sevilla.

Source: Profimedia

Former football player of Real MadridIsko, once the winner of the “Golden Boy” award, around which half of Europe fought, now has no club. Sevilla had a contract with him, but the Andalusians did not want to extend their cooperation with the thirty-year-old attacker at the end of 2022. There was a brief interest from Bundesliga players Union of Berlin and the deal was almost done, but the transfer fell through due to disagreements over the contract, even though Isko passed his medical.

In the first days of his senior career, Isco played for Valencia, then he exploded in Malaga and in 2013 he arrived at Real Madrid, where he stayed for the next nine years. With the “royal club” he won everything that can be won in club football, and more than once. In its showcases, it has five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, four world club championships and three Super Super Cups of Europe and one King’s Cup.

At Real, in the opinion of many, he never showed his full potential due to frequent injuries and because of the incredible attacking trio that led Real to all the titles. When is Geret Bejl lost the starter’s place, a Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, there was a chance for the Spaniard that he didn’t take and he fell into the background again behind the new young players led by Karim Benzema, even Luka Jović played more than him. Isco was frustrated by that, so after arriving in Seville, he also talked about his period in the ranks of Madrid. Now he is without a club and he is hoping for an engagement in a club from the fifth league.