Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Two Hostages in New Video, Sparking Controversy

The militant group Islamic Jihad has released a video showing two hostages and has claimed to be willing to free them under certain conditions. The group stated that it is prepared to release the hostages for humanitarian reasons, although it did not specify the conditions under which they would be released.

The release of the video has sparked outrage from Israel, with the country denouncing the act as a form of psychological terrorism. The Israeli government has not commented on whether it is in negotiations with Islamic Jihad for the release of the hostages.

In the video, the hostages are seen being held captive, and Islamic Jihad has stated that they could be released under “security conditions.” The group has not elaborated on what these conditions entail.

The release of the video has caused concern and sparked international attention. The situation continues to develop, and updates can be found on Google News for further coverage.

