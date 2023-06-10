Islamist attack on a hotel in Mogadishu

Listen to the audio version of the article

Radical Islamists from Al-Shabaab attacked a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, today, according to the government and witnesses who report explosions and gunfire. The Islamists attacked “a hotel on the Lido beach”, a place frequented by the authorities, according to a government statement, which continues: “The security forces rescued many people from the building and the operation is still ongoing” .

“I was near the Pearl Beach restaurant (on Lido beach) when there was a huge explosion in front of the building, I managed to escape but then there was heavy gunfire and the security forces rushed into the area ”, said Abdirahim Ali, one of the witnesses of the attack.

In the last few hours, Somalia has also recorded twenty-two victims, including two children, due to the explosion of some bombs about 120 kilometers south of Mogadishu. For the deputy district commissioner, Abdi Ahmed Ali it is “a catastrophe”. “Near Qoryoley, innocent children were killed in an explosion caused by mortar fire,” the official said during a press conference.