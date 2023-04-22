Island for sale in Scotland | Info

During low tide, the island can be reached on foot, by tractor or quad bike.

If you’ve ever wanted to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and go to a remote island with no other inhabitants, this might be your chance. Located not far from the south coast of Scotland, the island of Barloco is for sale, at a price of 190,000 dollars (170,000 euros), writes CNN.

“There is still a very romantic feeling associated with ownership own Scottish private islandwhere you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy peace and quiet in the most beautiful landscape around,” the sales agent said in a statement.

The customer probably won’t be a person who commutes every day. The nearest town is ten kilometers away, and the nearest train station is Dumfries, an hour away from the city by bus. London and Edinburgh are more than 500 and 160 km, respectively.

With lush green grass and rocks stretching to the sea, the island covers an area of ​​about 25 hectares, but there are no buildings on it, only a pond that provides water for cattle and wild animals in the winter months. No one has ever applied for a building permit on the island, so they would the buyer should explore the development possibilities with the local authorities, according to the announcement.

During low tide, the island can be reached on foot, by tractor or quad bike. As for the rest of the time, there’s a pebbly beach where boats can be anchored – “the perfect base for exploring the island, swimming in the cool water… and enjoying a picnic by the water,” the selling agent said in a statement.

It is located in an Area of ​​Special Scientific Interest – a location in the UK that is defined as an Area of ​​Special Interest because of the rare species of fauna or flora it contains – and is a haven for all kinds of wildlife, including seagulls and rare plants such as sea lavender and fragrant orchid.

The agent expects a lot of interest in this miniature kingdom. “We are seeing a lot of demand from potential domestic and international buyers for private islands, and we have already sold several in Scotland,” claims the sales agent, according to CNN.

