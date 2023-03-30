INWITthe first Italian tower operator, obtains certification of its management system according to the ISO 50001 standard, with the aim of optimizing energy performance by involving the entire company, with a view to continuous improvement.

The issue of the certification takes place after a process of verifying the evaluation of the energy management system, in all aspects of the company’s activity, a system which must comply with the best international practices according to the ISO 50001 Standard.

INWIT has always been attentive to energy issues. In 2021 it adopted an Energy Policy, which summarizes the commitments undertaken by Management and therefore by the entire company, in relation to the management and continuous improvement of its energy performance.

To achieve these goals, a Energy Management System which led, as envisaged in the Sustainability Plan, to obtaining the ISO 50001:2018 certification.

The important result achieved will allow the company to make the monitoring and management of its energy consumption even more efficient.

Among the energy efficiency initiatives envisaged as part of the Energy Management System, in 2022 INWIT has installed 102 photovoltaic systems on its sites, for a total power of over 400 kW and investments were made in free cooling systems and high-efficiency current rectifiers, capable of bringing an annual saving of over 9 GWh of electricity.

“Achieving ISO 50001 certification demonstrates the seriousness of the commitments we have made and are pursuing, in line with our Sustainability Plan – he has declared Andrew World Technology & Operations Director di INWIT -. We will continue to work in this direction, promoting a strategy aimed at specific energy efficiency and climate-changing emissions reduction objectives, increasing investments and introducing awareness-raising actions for the optimal management of energy use, also among our employees”.