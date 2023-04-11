Il reality show dell’Island of the Famous it’s about to come back up Channel 5 come on Mediaset Infinity, from Monday April 17, with new competitors ready to test themselves and fight against the Honduran nature. In the studio, alongside Ilary Blasiwe will have an unedited pair of commentators format da enrico daddy e Luxury and pulling the strings from the Caribbean, he, our beloved envoy Alvin. Are they ready to face the physical challenges to which theIsola will submit them, we are talking about Nathaly Caldonazzo – Roman actress and showgirl – and the stylist Silver Flowerdaughter of Darius Silver and sister of Asia. On the beaches ofHonduras we will also find the conductor and journalist Alessandro Cecchi Paone with his partner Simone Antolini, Cristina Scucciabetter known as (formerly) Sister Christinathe French actress Corinne Clery and TV and radio host Marco Predolin. There will also be the beauties of Claudia Motta, Miss World Italy and former Guardian Angel of Get Takaof the Brazilian model Helena PretesOf Pamela Camassaformer model and partner of Filippo Bisciglia and of the charming Christopher Leoni, Brazilian actor and model. There will also be no shortage of laughs because they will land in Honduras Also Marco Mazzoli e Paul Noiseradio hosts of “Lo Zoo di 105“, but that’s not all: on the beaches of pigs key i also come JalisseItalian musical duo composed by the spouses Fabio Ricci e Alessandra Drusian. Who is missing? Andrew Lociceroformer rugby player, also known by the nickname of “Barone” for the noble ancestry of his family.

Christopher Leoni

Born in São Paulo, Christopher Leoni it’s a model Brazilian of Italian descent. After experiencing success on the catwalk and having walked the runway for the most important brands, he embarks on a career actor taking part in fiction successful as Honor and Respect – Part Three, Pupetta – Courage and passion, Sin and shame 2 e The beauty of women… a few years later. He is passionate about travel and Jiu-Jitsu. His motto in life? “Do the best you can wherever you are” and what better place than pigs key to put this philosophy into practice?

Claudia Motta

Model, Guardian angel Of Piero Chiambretti to Tiki Taka, winner of the national title Miss World Italy 2021 and candidate for the title of Miss World in Puerto Rico, Claudia it immediately stands out for its beauty. But she is also a very girl determined and confident. She studies Lawwould like to become a magistrate and is passionate about trips. After taking the crown from Misswill he be able to conquer the island too?

Pamela Camassa

After a period away from TV, Pamela Camassa has decided to get back into the game and to do it right on the incredible beaches of Honduras. “I’m a wild guy,” says the showgirl, that she would then look like a perfect Castaway from the # Island.

Corinne Clery

Less and less until the beginning of this new #Island and the famous actress is one of the official Castaways of this edition. Tenacious, courageous and combative: Corinne Clery is ready to start this new adventure to get involved and demonstrate her true character, beyond her professional life.

Nathaly Caldonazzo

Born in 1969, Roman, former prima donna of Bagaglino, Nathaly Caldonazzo, after the experience in 2017, chose to test herself again as a Castaway. Will it be able to amaze us on the beaches of Honduras?

Helena Prestes

Strategies don’t scare her, physical strength, on the other hand, she doesn’t lack: Helena Prestes is the new official shipwrecked of the Island of the Famous. She is athletic, sunny and a great lover of nature, who knows if she too will bring her greatest passion to the beaches of Cayo Cochinos: yoga.

Alessandro Cecchi Paone with boyfriend Simone Antolini

The Roman presenter is not new to the reality show, this is in fact Cecchi Paone’s third participation in the program and he is ready to share it with his partner Simone Antolini on the beaches of Cayo Cochinos, with a precise objective: to normalize the age difference. Will they be a winning duo in the game as well?

Silver Flower

Daughter of the master of horror Dario Argento and older sister of Asia, Fiore made her debut at a very young age in one of her father’s most successful films, Phenomena, only to then decide to abandon acting. You studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology, even collaborating with Fendi. Today she is ready to put herself to the test again and after years spent on the set with her father, she certainly won’t be frightened by the challenges and difficulties of Cayo Cochinos!