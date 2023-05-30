Home » Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia discovers her mother’s reaction to her “secret love”
World

Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia discovers her mother’s reaction to her “secret love”

by admin
Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia discovers her mother’s reaction to her “secret love”

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

Cristina Scuccia during the last episode of the Isola dei Famosi revealed that she has someone waiting for her outside, one of her greatest fears is that of her mother’s reaction. The mother’s reaction was anything but negative and she wrote a beautiful letter to her daughter. “As Pope Francis says ‘A mother knows…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia discovers her mother’s reaction to her “secret love” appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Proclamation for the 5th World Poor People’s Day: If you don’t recognize the poor you will betray Jesus; charity is not enough, justice must be done-Vatican News

You may also like

Vladimir Đukanović departure of workers from Serbia |...

Nick Nurse coach of Philadelphia | Sports

The German recession slows down the metalworking industry...

This cocoa protein mousse is prepared at home...

“Instability in the Balkans suits Putin and holds...

torcida scored a goal from the field |...

Višković invited Italian businessmen to invest in Serbia...

Administrative elections in the Catania area, mayors elected...

MONDO at Roland Garros Djokovic’s message and draft...

Novak Djokovic on Nikola Jokic | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy