Home » Isola dei Famosi, tough clash between Ilary and Cecchi Paone: what happened live
World

Isola dei Famosi, tough clash between Ilary and Cecchi Paone: what happened live

by admin
Isola dei Famosi, tough clash between Ilary and Cecchi Paone: what happened live

Clash that took place live between the presenter and the journalist: all linked to the physical conditions of her partner

Hard clash between Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Ilary Blasi in the last live broadcast of L’Isola dei Famosi. In connection with the study, the competitor denounced the precarious state of health of his partner Simone Antolini, who was struck by an illness. “Simone passed out in my arms, so it’s a massacre. A lot has always been spent and this is the result.”

From here Cecchi Paone’s request to leave the island if his companion was unable to continue the programme. A request that was immediately rejected by Ilary Blasi, who reminded the journalist how he signed a contract that he must respect. All of this happened live and with rather harsh tones, only partially toned down.

A situation which, however, has not yet been clarified given that Simone Antolini’s physical conditions are not yet clear. The participation of Cecchi Paone’s companion is still in doubt, so it will be necessary to understand what the journalist’s decision will be. In any case, we have once again recorded a case of nervousness within the programme, which started off with not a few tensions.

9 maggio – 17:12

© breaking latest news

See also  Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 21 February 2023 at 00:00

You may also like

Ekipe Orizzonte wants revenge with Roma, in Nesima...

Ursula von der Leyen visits Kiev to celebrate...

Macerata: Parolin blesses the statues of Matteo Ricci...

ONE EXPRESS / The Italian pallet network in...

Morre Rita Lee – FASHION WORLD

Patrick Zaki’s trial has been postponed for the...

Syria’s return to the Arab League is a...

The international day of the young girl in...

Reforms, Meloni’s consultations. Calenda and Boschi: «Ready to...

Momčilo Antonijević on herbs for smokers and lungs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy