Isola delle Femmine, elderly man overwhelmed by a 2-meter wave: rescued by lifeguards

Isola delle Femmine, elderly man overwhelmed by a 2-meter wave: rescued by lifeguards

by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

A tragedy that narrowly escaped this morning in Isola delle Femmine, at Lido La Sirenetta, where an elderly man risked drowning but was promptly rescued by the lifeguards. The man was bathing when he was suddenly overwhelmed by a very high wave of about 2 meters. It was around 11.30 when the lifeguards…

