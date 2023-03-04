Home World isolated citizens write ‘Help us’ in the snow – Corriere TV
isolated citizens write 'Help us' in the snow

isolated citizens write 'Help us' in the snow

Crestline residents ask for help with a message in the snow after their town is hit by a rare blizzard

(LaPresse/Ap) Residents of the mountain town of Crestline, Calif., wrote “Help Us” in the snow after being stranded in their village by an arctic storm. EXTRAORDINARY SNOWFALL A rare cold snap in late February caused a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, where thousands of people live at high altitudes in rural communities or go there for recreation all year long. ‘year. An extraordinary snowfall buried houses and businesses, putting a strain on the capabilities of snow plows. Last weekend, all highways leading to the mountains were closed and have since been opened intermittently to residents and truck convoys loaded with food or other supplies. Long lines to buy supplies at the local grocery store. STATUS OF EMERGENCY San Bernardino County is one of 13 counties where California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to the impact of severe weather. The heavy snowfall also caused some roofs to collapse from too much weight. (LaPresse/Ap)

March 4, 2023 – Updated March 4, 2023, 12:55pm

