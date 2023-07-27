Home » Isolated Putin Seeks African Support Amid Kremlin Fury over Low Turnout at Summit
World

Isolated Putin Seeks African Support Amid Kremlin Fury over Low Turnout at Summit

by admin
Isolated Putin Seeks African Support Amid Kremlin Fury over Low Turnout at Summit

Isolated Putin seeks African support amid Kremlin fury over low turnout at summit

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders began this Thursday in St. Petersburg, with a much smaller turnout than in previous years. Only 17 African leaders are attending the summit this year, the Kremlin confirmed, less than half the 43 who attended the 2019 conference.

In the run-up to the event, the Kremlin raged at the low turnout, accusing the United States and its Western allies of exerting “unprecedented pressure” on African countries in a bid to thwart the summit. Among those absent is Kenyan President William Ruto, whose government has criticized Russia’s recent decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal, describing the move as a “stab in the back at global food security prices.”

Moscow made the decision to withdraw from the agreement on July 17, raising fears again about global food supplies, particularly in export-dependent parts of Africa. Many African countries are heavily dependent on Russia and Ukraine for their grain imports. Between 90 and 100% of the wheat needed by Somalia and Eritrea comes from the two countries, according to UN data.

Grain shortages have worsened food insecurity on the continent and skyrocketed food prices, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB). Despite the food crisis, Russia has allies in Africa. During a UN vote last year that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Eritrea was one of 4 nations in the world that openly backed the invasion. The others were Belarus, North Korea, and Syria.

See also  Daily horoscope for February 24, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

However, attitudes vary among African nations. Another 17 countries on the continent, including South Africa, voted to abstain from condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Eight other African nations did not vote, while 28 other African states voted to condemn Russia’s aggression.

Last month, an African delegation led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa led a “peace mission” to Russia and Ukraine to broker peace talks between the warring nations. The mission failed to achieve its desired goal, and the delegation was unable to persuade Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war, now in its second year.

Overall, Putin’s attempts to strengthen ties with African countries have faced setbacks, with low attendance at the summit and criticism over grain deal withdrawals and involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Africa’s dependence on Russian and Ukrainian grain imports has also exacerbated food insecurity on the continent. The summit serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by Russia in securing African support amidst international pressure and regional concerns.

You may also like

Musical Funny Girl premieres in São Paulo –...

Expulsion Order Issued for Father Rupnik as Jesuit...

the best rates for summer 2023

Udinese – Kabasele has arrived in Austria /...

Live Fencing World Championships: Marini gold in foil

Positive and Constructive Meeting between Holy See of...

Agriculture: when the food abundance of the villages...

A long demonstration for Lords of the Fallen...

Cuba’s Economic Prospects Dim as Prosperity Index Shows...

Home air conditioning: features and benefits of portable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy