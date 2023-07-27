Isolated Putin seeks African support amid Kremlin fury over low turnout at summit

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders began this Thursday in St. Petersburg, with a much smaller turnout than in previous years. Only 17 African leaders are attending the summit this year, the Kremlin confirmed, less than half the 43 who attended the 2019 conference.

In the run-up to the event, the Kremlin raged at the low turnout, accusing the United States and its Western allies of exerting “unprecedented pressure” on African countries in a bid to thwart the summit. Among those absent is Kenyan President William Ruto, whose government has criticized Russia’s recent decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal, describing the move as a “stab in the back at global food security prices.”

Moscow made the decision to withdraw from the agreement on July 17, raising fears again about global food supplies, particularly in export-dependent parts of Africa. Many African countries are heavily dependent on Russia and Ukraine for their grain imports. Between 90 and 100% of the wheat needed by Somalia and Eritrea comes from the two countries, according to UN data.

Grain shortages have worsened food insecurity on the continent and skyrocketed food prices, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB). Despite the food crisis, Russia has allies in Africa. During a UN vote last year that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Eritrea was one of 4 nations in the world that openly backed the invasion. The others were Belarus, North Korea, and Syria.

However, attitudes vary among African nations. Another 17 countries on the continent, including South Africa, voted to abstain from condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Eight other African nations did not vote, while 28 other African states voted to condemn Russia’s aggression.

Last month, an African delegation led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa led a “peace mission” to Russia and Ukraine to broker peace talks between the warring nations. The mission failed to achieve its desired goal, and the delegation was unable to persuade Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war, now in its second year.

Overall, Putin’s attempts to strengthen ties with African countries have faced setbacks, with low attendance at the summit and criticism over grain deal withdrawals and involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Africa’s dependence on Russian and Ukrainian grain imports has also exacerbated food insecurity on the continent. The summit serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by Russia in securing African support amidst international pressure and regional concerns.

