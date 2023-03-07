French studio Wolcen Studio announced today that their isometric action-RPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is coming to Xbox Series X|S next week, the March 15th. This is the definitive and complete edition of the title already released on PC, which will also include “Endgame” – the fourth act of the Wolcen story, offering players the ultimate conclusion to the epic adventure.

We leave you with the details provided by the developer, the announcement trailer of the new version and some images.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is an isometric action RPG that has been appreciated for its visual appeal, immersive gameplay, and deep character customization. The game takes place in a dark fantasy world where players take on the role of a veteran soldier who has been blessed with incredible powers and can transform into an avatar of ultimate destruction. Players must explore the world, defeat challenging enemies and uncover the secrets of a world facing an apocalyptic event. The upcoming release for Xbox will be the most complete version of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem. Gamers can expect improved graphics and performance on the new consoles, making gameplay more immersive than ever. Act 4: Endgame promises to be an exciting conclusion to the story, as players will have to face the ultimate enemy, Ahriman, and make some tough moral choices. This act will test the strength and determination of the players, who will have to fight to break free from Ahriman’s influence and stop his plans to destroy humanity.