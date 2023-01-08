About 10,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv to protest against the justice reform announced by the new government, led by Likud leader Benjamin Neanyahu. The Times of Israel reports. A statement from the organizers of the protest rails against the “coup d’état carried out by the criminal government” following the publication of the guidelines of the reform, elaborated by the new Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin. The new law provides for a limitation of the powers of the Supreme Court on government measures and will guarantee the executive a say in the appointment of judges.