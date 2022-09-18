TEL AVIV. A burial cave dating from the time of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II was accidentally discovered in Palmachim National Park (south of Tel Aviv) during maintenance work.

One of the mechanical means employed by a team of unskilled workers opened a hole in the ground, under which the cave was located, the interior of which appeared to have remained unchanged for 3300 years.

An expert from the Department of Antiquities, Dr. Ely Yannai, told Kan public television that everyday ceramic and bronze objects were found on the ground. Part of those tools apparently came from Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus.



Photo at Emil Eljam / Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA)

«Their arrangement inside the cave has not changed since it was sealed. This now allows us to reconstruct the funeral customs of that time with greater precision, ”Yannai noted. In addition, various organic material has been found, which will be subjected to laboratory tests. “We hope to glean a lot of information from this discovery,” concluded the expert.