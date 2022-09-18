Home World Israel, 3300-year-old burial cave discovered: “It has remained completely intact since the time of Ramses II”
World

Israel, 3300-year-old burial cave discovered: “It has remained completely intact since the time of Ramses II”

by admin
Israel, 3300-year-old burial cave discovered: “It has remained completely intact since the time of Ramses II”

TEL AVIV. A burial cave dating from the time of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II was accidentally discovered in Palmachim National Park (south of Tel Aviv) during maintenance work.
One of the mechanical means employed by a team of unskilled workers opened a hole in the ground, under which the cave was located, the interior of which appeared to have remained unchanged for 3300 years.

An expert from the Department of Antiquities, Dr. Ely Yannai, told Kan public television that everyday ceramic and bronze objects were found on the ground. Part of those tools apparently came from Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus.

Photo at Emil Eljam / Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA)

«Their arrangement inside the cave has not changed since it was sealed. This now allows us to reconstruct the funeral customs of that time with greater precision, ”Yannai noted. In addition, various organic material has been found, which will be subjected to laboratory tests. “We hope to glean a lot of information from this discovery,” concluded the expert.

See also  Global Epidemic Updates[June 9]: The number of new crown reinfection cases in the United States exceeds 1.6 million, and some people have been infected 5 times.

You may also like

The 91st anniversary of the “September 18” Incident...

Andrew Morton: “Queen Elizabeth was sick but they...

The EU Commission proposes the cut of cohesion...

Exploring the One World and Seeking Infinite Business...

7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, tsunami warning in...

Hungary, the EU Commission proposes a cut of...

Queen Elizabeth funeral. Russia excluded, protests: “It is...

Taiwan earthquake: 6.8-magnitude Taitung quake train derails, Hualien...

Putin dances alone: ​​because the tsar leaves the...

Iya Kiva: How many horrors in the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy