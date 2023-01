TEL AVIV – Thousands of Israelis, according to the police about 80 thousand, took to the streets in Tel Aviv against the reform of the judicial system launched by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, at the center of the Israeli political debate for some days. The reform is promoted by the Minister of Justice, Yariv Levinand by the chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice commission, the MP Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party.