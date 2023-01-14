Home World Israel, 80 thousand in the square in Tel Aviv to protest against Netanyahu
Israel, 80 thousand in the square in Tel Aviv to protest against Netanyahu

Israel, 80 thousand in the square in Tel Aviv to protest against Netanyahu

According to the police – who have updated their initial estimates – there are between 70 and 80 thousand people at the demonstration underway in Tel Aviv against the government of Benyamin Netanyahu and its announced laws. “A country where the judges take to the streets to protest – said Ayala Procaccia, a former member of the Supreme Court in his speech in Piazza Habina, the site of the demonstration – is a country where the red lines have been crossed”. Former defense minister Benny Gantz – who attended alongside Labor chairman Merav Michaeli, Arab party chief Raam Mansour Abbas and Hadash-Ta’al chief Ayman Odeh as well as others from the opposition – said on twitter. “We will fight in all legal ways to prevent a coup.”

