A vehicle crashed into the strolling crowd on the waterfront in Tel Avivin Israel, also opening fire on passers-by. Several people were injured, some seriously: one of the passers-by he died shortly after. According to Israeli media reports, the victim is a Italian tourist of about 30 years which was on site. Other tourists were injured: at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv they were hospitalized in “medium or light” conditions three British citizens and another tourist Italian. The driver of the vehicle was killed by the police: the media speak of a Arab-Israeli. “Horror and deep dismay for the cowardly attack in Tel Aviv”, writes the Farnesina on Twitter. The President of the Council Georgia Melonsaccording to reports from theAnsafollowing updates on what happened.

The Israeli authorities they claim that in everything at least seven people they were injured, they were all tourists. The Israeli Foreign Ministry called it a “attack terrorist“. Police said a car hit a group of people on the seafront earlier than roll over. According to the reconstruction of Jerusalem Post, the man allegedly fired from the car, killing one person. He then allegedly attempted to run over pedestrians before losing control of the vehicle. The Israeli rescue service meanwhile described the incident as an attack on gunshots. Other gunfire was also reported in another area of the city.

The voltage in the country she is very tall after the clashes of these hours with the Palestinian factions in Lebanon it’s at Gaza. After learning from the Tel Aviv attack, the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the recall of all reserve forces available of Border guard. He also ordered the Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi to call back too reservists of the army. His office made it known. Previously, reservists had also been called up of aviation military.