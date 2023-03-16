Home World Israel, a terrorist infiltrates from Lebanon and detonates a bomb: the shadow of Hezbollah
Israel, a terrorist infiltrates from Lebanon and detonates a bomb: the shadow of Hezbollah

Israel, a terrorist infiltrates from Lebanon and detonates a bomb: the shadow of Hezbollah

JERUSALEM – A roadside bomb in the Northern Israel, a seriously injured man and many mysteries still to be clarified. A Lebanese terrorist, possibly linked to Hezbollah, managed to penetrate the territory of the Jewish state and plant a bomb weighing several kilos at the Megiddo motorway junction sixty kilometers further south. The incident took place on Monday but was revealed in a joint statement by the army and security services only yesterday afternoon.

