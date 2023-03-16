7
JERUSALEM – A roadside bomb in the Northern Israel, a seriously injured man and many mysteries still to be clarified. A Lebanese terrorist, possibly linked to Hezbollah, managed to penetrate the territory of the Jewish state and plant a bomb weighing several kilos at the Megiddo motorway junction sixty kilometers further south. The incident took place on Monday but was revealed in a joint statement by the army and security services only yesterday afternoon.
See also In Berlin the offices around the Russian embassy are emptying out of fear of espionage, between paranoia and reality