Israel achieved almost total control of the northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli Army has achieved almost total control of the northern Gaza Strip in the war against the Islamist group Hamas. The spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, assured this Friday that the Army has already entered “the final stages of operational control” of the northern Gaza Strip almost two months after the start of its bloody military campaign. According to Hagari, the troops deployed in northern Gaza are actively combatting the last battalions of Hamas in the area, with emphasis on the neighborhoods of Daraj and Tufá in Gaza City, as well as other areas with lower-intensity fighting.

The Israeli military spokesman has also highlighted that IDF troops continue ground operations in Khan Younis, one of the main cities of the Gaza Strip. Hagari stressed that troops are preparing to expand activity to additional areas of the Strip, with particular emphasis on the south.

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel, leaving nearly 1,200 dead and kidnapping nearly 240 hostages. In response, the Israeli authorities launched a bloody military campaign against the Palestinian militia structures in the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 20,000 fatalities.

The Army discovered a large network of Hamas tunnels in Issa, south of Gaza City. According to a military spokesperson, the tunnels were hundreds of meters long and included command and communication rooms, hiding places, concrete bunkers, and water and electricity installations. The multi-level structure served as an underground barracks and was destroyed by the Army.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed that Israeli troops are intensifying their offensive in the south of the enclave, specifically in Khan Yunis, where the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is believed to be hiding. Sinwar “will soon face the barrels of our weapons,” the minister said in statements reported by the local press.

The Army also reported that two soldiers perished in the fighting, bringing the total number of Israeli soldier deaths in the war to 472. Most of these casualties were a result of repelling the initial Hamas attack on October 7.

(With information from EFE and EP)

Smoke from Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, this Friday (EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD)

