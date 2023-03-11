For the tenth week, thousands of protesters took to the streets against the government’s judicial reform Benjamin Netanyahu. The organizers speak of over half a million people – “never before in the history of the country” – who gathered in 95 places in Israel.

Only to Tel Aviv they would be about 250 thousand: here, second The Times of Israelsome protesters applauded the police commander Amichai Eshedpresent at the procession, after the Minister of National Security, I’m Gvirtried to remove him from his post for failing to obstruct the demonstrations.