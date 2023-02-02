Listen to the audio version of the article

Israel conducted air strikes in the central part of the Gaza Strip hours after the military said it had intercepted a rocket fired from Palestinian territory. Fresh rocket fire has been fired from Gaza since these attacks and new explosions have been heard in the city, writes the Guardian.

At least seven attacks on the Gaza Strip

In a statement issued at 2.41 am, the Israeli army confirmed that it was “striking the Gaza Strip”. According to local security sources and witnesses, the first attacks – at least seven – hit a training center of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. The center is located in al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

A second round of Israeli military airstrikes targeted the al-Qassam Brigade training center southwest of Gaza, local security sources said. After the first airstrike, witnesses said several more rockets were fired from various locations. An Israeli military statement said the fighter jets “hit a site for the production, preservation and storage of chemical raw materials along with an arms production site” belonging to Hamas.

Hamas: Israel port to escalation

The emergency services have – so far – reported no casualties on either side. Hazem Qassem, spokesman for Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement in power in the Gaza Strip since 2007, called the Israeli attacks “a continuation of the cycle of aggression against the Palestinian people” and accused the Israeli government and its “extremist policy” to “open wide the door to an escalation on the ground”.

The Israeli army has warned for its part that it holds “Hamas responsible for any terrorist activity originating from the Gaza Strip” and that the movement should “pay the consequences for violations of Israel’s security”.