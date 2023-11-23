Israel and Hamas Reach Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza Strip

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire in Gaza Strip

After intense negotiations, Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have reached an agreement on a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire is set to begin at 10 a.m. local time on November 23rd, as announced by Hamas Politburo member Mu Sa Abu Marzouk.

Many countries have welcomed the interim ceasefire agreement and have urged all parties to ensure the full implementation of the agreement. They also emphasized the need for an early and complete end to the conflict, as well as the launch of a fair and lasting Palestinian-Israeli peace process based on the “two-state solution.”

The agreement includes the exchange of detained persons, with Hamas planning to release 50 detainees in the future, most of whom hold foreign passports. In addition, there is a commitment to expedite the entry of humanitarian relief supplies into all areas of the Gaza Strip.

The successful mediation between Israel and Hamas by Egypt, Qatar, and other countries was also acknowledged, with Egyptian President Sisi expressing his support for a final and sustainable solution that achieves justice, peace, and guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Turkish Foreign Ministry and Russian Foreign Ministry both welcomed the four-day humanitarian ceasefire agreement, emphasizing the positive significance in avoiding further bloodshed and easing the regional situation. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also welcomed the agreement and urged all parties to ensure its full implementation.

In response to the ceasefire, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced the evacuation of patients and the wounded from Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. This move follows the killing of seven Palestinians by Israeli troops in the West Bank cities of Tulkarem and Qalqiliya. The Israeli army had entered the Tulkarem refugee camp to carry out operations, resulting in further casualties.

The recent violence in the West Bank has led to the deaths of at least 218 Palestinians since the new round of conflict broke out on October 7. The international community continues to monitor the situation and hopes for a lasting and peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions in the region.

