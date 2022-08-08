Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have agreed a ceasefire, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up in hostilities between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip for more than a year.

The agreement, brokered by Egyptian officials, took effect at 23.30 local time on Sunday evening, and follows three days of fighting during which Israeli forces have bombarded sites in Gaza, and Islamic Jihad militants have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

