Home World Israel and Islamic Jihad announce Gaza truce | Israel and Islamic Jihad announce Gaza truce
World

Israel and Islamic Jihad announce Gaza truce | Israel and Islamic Jihad announce Gaza truce

by admin
Israel and Islamic Jihad announce Gaza truce | Israel and Islamic Jihad announce Gaza truce

Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have agreed a ceasefire, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up in hostilities between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip for more than a year.

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Jihad) agreed to a ceasefire, raising hopes for an end to the worst hostilities between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip in more than a year.

The agreement, brokered by Egyptian officials, took effect at 23.30 local time on Sunday evening, and follows three days of fighting during which Israeli forces have bombarded sites in Gaza, and Islamic Jihad militants have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

With the mediation of Egyptian officials, the agreement came into effect at 23:30 local time last Sunday. During the three days of fighting that preceded this, Israeli forces had bombed sites in Gaza, while Jihad militants fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

See also  There is fighting in the streets of Kharkiv. Russia sends more tanks to Ukraine

You may also like

Taiwan, China continues military exercises around the island

Ukraine, latest news. Guterres (UN): We fear a...

The tiankeng in the Chilean mining area: 25...

Ukraine-Russia War. UN, fear for Zaporizhzhia: “A suicide...

“Russian nuclear terror”: Ukrainian nuclear power plant attacked...

The international community severely criticizes Pelosi’s sinister intentions...

Babies in crates: the “exposed wheels” are back...

Blinken in Africa to revive the US. Challenge...

United States, Biden’s victory: the Senate approves the...

Latest News: The second batch of grain transport...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy