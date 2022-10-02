JERUSALEM – The US has transmitted to Israel and Lebanon the proposed plan for the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries and the first news is the cautiously optimistic reactions that have been registered in both countries. An unsurprising result, considering that Jerusalem and Beirut have never reached a peace agreement and that in recent months the dispute – ignited by the presence of vast gas fields in the disputed waters – has even led to fears of a recurrence of the conflict.