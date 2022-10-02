Home World Israel and Lebanon close to the maritime border agreement
World

Israel and Lebanon close to the maritime border agreement

by admin
Israel and Lebanon close to the maritime border agreement

JERUSALEM – The US has transmitted to Israel and Lebanon the proposed plan for the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries and the first news is the cautiously optimistic reactions that have been registered in both countries. An unsurprising result, considering that Jerusalem and Beirut have never reached a peace agreement and that in recent months the dispute – ignited by the presence of vast gas fields in the disputed waters – has even led to fears of a recurrence of the conflict.

See also  Niger, 20 children die in the fire of the classrooms set up in the straw huts

You may also like

NASA’s Artemis I SLS rocket launch confirmed to...

The US: “Atomic attack not imminent”. But we...

Soldier Ivan: “I’ve been on the Kherson front...

6 new local positive cases in Zhejiang yesterday...

East Front, Moscow on the run: “We take...

Brazil, counting has begun. In the very first...

Brazil elections, started stripped: the first data on...

Biden pardoned 2 drug traffickers close to Maduro...

War in Ukraine, NATO warns Putin: “A tough...

UK expert: Fed’s aggressive rate hikes lead to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy