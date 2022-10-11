Listen to the audio version of the article

Maritime borders, therefore gas in the Mediterranean. Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and have been formally in a state of war since their birth as independent states. But they would agree to resolve an age-old dispute over control of an eastern stretch of the Mediterranean. Israeli Prime Minister Yari Lapid in fact announced “the historic agreement” on maritime borders with the Land of the Cedars, underlining that “it will strengthen Israel’s security, bring billions to the Israeli economy and guarantee stability on the northern border”. A “historic” agreement, brokered and guaranteed by the US that should allow Israel and Lebanon to exploit the gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz stressed that the new agreement on the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon is “fair and positive for both sides”. Israel – he added – wants a neighbor who is stable and thriving ”. Then he confirmed that the agreement meets all of Israel’s security needs: “We have not granted and we will not grant an inch on this ground”. On October 12, Lapid will convene the security cabinet, then there will be a government meeting.

NYT: hypothesis of separate US-Israel-Lebanon agreements

Lebanese head of state Michel Aoun, whose mandate will expire at the end of the month, said he “will hold the necessary consultations” ahead of the “official announcement of the position” of Beirut. US envoy Amos Hochstein shuttled between the parties and, according to a Western official and another Israeli quoted by the New York Times, the pact will be in the form of separate agreements with Washington (an agreement between Beirut and the United States and a other between Israel and Washington).

The agreement, according to al-Araby TV, could be signed on 20 October. If ratified by the governments of the two countries, writes the NYT, the agreement should avert the immediate threat of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, after fears of escalation in case of failure of the negotiations and should facilitate the extraction of gas for energy companies. from the eastern areas of the Mediterranean. And, the newspaper points out, officials and analysts are also hoping for a new potential source of gas for Europe.